en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Spanish Consumers Show Growing Interest in Home EV Charging Stations

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:57 am EST
Spanish Consumers Show Growing Interest in Home EV Charging Stations

Spain, known for its rich cultural history and vibrant lifestyle, is now also making headlines for its enthusiastic embrace of the electric vehicle (EV) revolution. A recent study by El Observatorio Cetelem, featured in Statista in June 2023, has revealed a significant interest among Spanish consumers in installing an EV charging station at home. The findings, presented in a graph, underscore a shift in consumer behavior and bring to light the potential market demand for home charging solutions.

Understanding the Spanish EV Market

According to the study, the willingness of consumers in Spain to adopt this infrastructure is an essential part of the growing trend towards electric mobility. The data not only serves as a snapshot of the current consumer mind-set but also as a benchmark for the readiness of the Spanish market to invest in and support the transition to electric vehicles. This shift may influence decisions by manufacturers, service providers, and policymakers as they plan for the integration of electric vehicles into the transportation ecosystem.

Implications for Stakeholders

The findings of the study have far-reaching implications for stakeholders in the automotive and energy sectors. Recognizing this increasing interest in home EV charging solutions, companies like Wallbox and GOe3 are already developing innovative products and infrastructure. Wallbox’s Supernova 180, specifically tailored for the North American market, has passed the UL 2202 product certification, indicating its readiness for the market. Scottsdale-based GOe3 is merging with Global Technologies Ltd., expanding its production capabilities and developing charging stations that allow for bidirectional charging.

The Road Ahead

The transition to EVs is not without its challenges, however. The industry faces obstacles like EV price premiums, unreliable charging networks, and slow growth in charging infrastructure. The average revenue per public charging station in Spain is forecast to reach 2,600 euros in 2028, a significant increase from the revenue recorded in 2022. This underscores the need for government policies and financial incentives to support this transition. The research also suggests the need for advanced methodology-based business models for the conversion of gas stations for use by EV owners.

Despite these challenges, the shift away from internal combustion engine vehicles is firmly underway. With 10 million electric vehicles on the road globally in 2020, the tide is turning. As Spain continues to push forward in its journey towards electric mobility, the insights from this study will play a crucial role in shaping the future of the automotive and energy sectors in the country.

0
Automotive Energy Spain
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
35 mins ago
Automotive Industry Braces for Automation Surge Amid Labor Cost Inflation
In the heart of the automotive industry, a significant shift is on the horizon, one propelled not only by technological advancements but also by fiscal pressures. At the forefront of this evolution is the increased automation in manufacturing processes, a move that is creating ripples across the industry. Driving Forces behind Automation The recent renegotiations
Automotive Industry Braces for Automation Surge Amid Labor Cost Inflation
Qualitek Labs IPO: Flat Grey Market Premium Amid Diverse Service Offering
2 hours ago
Qualitek Labs IPO: Flat Grey Market Premium Amid Diverse Service Offering
1951 Studebaker Commander from The Muppet Movie Set for Full Restoration
2 hours ago
1951 Studebaker Commander from The Muppet Movie Set for Full Restoration
Automakers Navigate EV Brand Differentiation Amidst Industry Shift
56 mins ago
Automakers Navigate EV Brand Differentiation Amidst Industry Shift
AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge: Affordable Tool for Optimal Tire Maintenance and Fuel Efficiency
1 hour ago
AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge: Affordable Tool for Optimal Tire Maintenance and Fuel Efficiency
New England's Largest Indoor Automotive Swap Meet Scheduled at Eastern States Exposition
2 hours ago
New England's Largest Indoor Automotive Swap Meet Scheduled at Eastern States Exposition
Latest Headlines
World News
Dari Partners with Royal Moroccan Football Federation: A Commitment to Moroccan Sports Excellence
42 seconds
Dari Partners with Royal Moroccan Football Federation: A Commitment to Moroccan Sports Excellence
Congress Aims for Border Security Compromise to Unlock Ukraine Funding
59 seconds
Congress Aims for Border Security Compromise to Unlock Ukraine Funding
Global Talent Scouting: Utah Jazz CEO, Danny Ainge's Vision for the NBA
1 min
Global Talent Scouting: Utah Jazz CEO, Danny Ainge's Vision for the NBA
Glenn 'Shake & Bake' Doughty: A Legacy Beyond the Gridiron
1 min
Glenn 'Shake & Bake' Doughty: A Legacy Beyond the Gridiron
Ukrainian Journalists Under Siege: Media Freedom Concerns Amid War
1 min
Ukrainian Journalists Under Siege: Media Freedom Concerns Amid War
MIG Cricket Club Triumphs Over Oriental Cricket Club in MCA Women's Cricket League
1 min
MIG Cricket Club Triumphs Over Oriental Cricket Club in MCA Women's Cricket League
AIIMS Reschedules Medical Appointments for January 22nd
1 min
AIIMS Reschedules Medical Appointments for January 22nd
Canadian Presence Continues in Australian Open Doubles: Dabrowski and Routliffe Advance
1 min
Canadian Presence Continues in Australian Open Doubles: Dabrowski and Routliffe Advance
Modern English School Dominates Giles Shield Under-14 Cricket Final
2 mins
Modern English School Dominates Giles Shield Under-14 Cricket Final
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
1 hour
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
3 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
3 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
3 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
3 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
3 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
3 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
4 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates
4 hours
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app