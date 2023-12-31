en English
Spain

Spain’s Weather Outlook Towards New Year’s Eve: What to Expect

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:38 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:52 am EST
Spain's Weather Outlook Towards New Year's Eve: What to Expect

As the curtain falls on 2023, people across Spain are keenly anticipating the weather conditions that will greet their New Year’s celebrations. While the majority of the country is set to enjoy stable weather, there are a few exceptions. The northern regions are bracing for some light rainfall, particularly in areas like Galicia. However, despite the cloudy outlook, temperatures are predicted to rise, pushing back the chances of night frosts and fog banks. Coastal areas such as the Mediterranean and the islands are touted to enjoy so

Spain me of the best weather conditions to welcome the new year.

(Read Also: Global Protests Echo Palestinian Solidarity: A Close Look at Pamplona and Melbourne)

A Closer Look at the Forecast

The weather forecast for New Year’s Eve and the onset of 2024 indicates rain in the northern parts of the mainland. Temperatures are expected to dip initially, only to climb back up. Andalucía might see weak showers, while the Atlantic coast could witness sporadic rainfall. Daytime temperatures will plunge on Sunday, except in the Ebro valley and on the Mediterranean coast, where they will fall on Monday.

South-westerly and westerly winds are set to pick up across Spain, with very strong gusts predicted in some areas. The movement of Atlantic fronts is expected to persist beyond New Year’s, leading to cloudy or overcast skies and rainfall in the northwest of the country. Malaga, on the other hand, faces an 80% probability of showers on Thursday.

(Read Also: European Union at a Crossroads: Echoes of the Past and the Road Ahead)

What Lies Beyond New Year’s

The weekend post New Year’s is anticipated to usher in an increase in stability, although rain will still persist in some areas. Snowfall is likely to grace the mountain systems. Temperatures are predicted to fall, and frost is expected to spread once again across the interior of the country.

In the midst of these weather shifts, AEMET spokesperson Ruben del Campo has provided insights into the expected weather patterns, helping Spaniards prepare for their holiday festivities.

Spain Travel & Tourism Weather
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

