en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Spain’s Tourism Flourishes with Significant Growth in Early 2024 Bookings

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:26 am EST
Spain’s Tourism Flourishes with Significant Growth in Early 2024 Bookings

Spain’s tourism sector has kicked off 2024 on a high note. Following a positive trend from the previous year, the industry has witnessed significant growth, with the Valencia region being a key driver. Easter bookings in this sun-drenched part of Spain have shot up by a remarkable 46% compared to the same period in 2023. It’s a tale of progress that extends to the provinces of Alicante, Valencia, and Castellon, all of which have recorded double-digit growth in the first week of January.

Tourist Bookings Surge in the Valencian Community

The Valencian Community leads the pack with a 46.2% rise in hotel reservations, as reported by industry publication Hosteltur using data from the TravelgateX platform. This figure represents not only a year-on-year increase but also an 87.9% surge from the last week of December 2023.

While impressive, Valencia’s growth ranks it eighth among Spanish destinations. The Region of Murcia takes the crown with a staggering 208% increase, followed by Aragon, Community of Madrid, Andalusia, Catalonia, Balearic Islands, and Castilla y León.

Early Reservations: An Emerging Trend

Early reservations for Spanish hotels have seen a surge, with 37.9% of bookings made over 90 days in advance. The United Kingdom, Germany, and Nordic countries are notable for their early bookings. However, it is the Spanish nationals who constitute the largest group of early bookers at 44.8%, with the British trailing at 27.5%.

Tourist Influx from Portugal and Ireland

Additionally, the beginning of 2024 has brought with it a wave of Portuguese tourists who have increased their reservations by 221.5% and Irish tourists by 150% during the first week of January. These figures underscore a growing interest in Spain as a holiday destination among Europeans.

0
Europe Spain Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Europe

See more
49 mins ago
Arsene Wenger's Future at Arsenal Spurs Reflection and Debate Among Fans and Pundits
As the whisperings around Arsene Wenger’s future at Arsenal gain momentum, the discourse has notably pivoted toward a contemplative examination of his contributions and achievements. This shift was ignited by the recent remarks from Ian Wright, hinting that Wenger may soon step down from his pedestal at the club. Arsenal’s Performance and Fan Expectations The
Arsene Wenger's Future at Arsenal Spurs Reflection and Debate Among Fans and Pundits
Denmark Welcomes New King and Queen: A New Era Begins
2 hours ago
Denmark Welcomes New King and Queen: A New Era Begins
Historic Grand Master's Palace in Malta Reopens After Extensive Restoration
2 hours ago
Historic Grand Master's Palace in Malta Reopens After Extensive Restoration
Snipes CEO Sven Voth Plans Gradual Exit; Dennis Schröder Steps In
1 hour ago
Snipes CEO Sven Voth Plans Gradual Exit; Dennis Schröder Steps In
Transdniestria Alleges Moldovan Plot to Attack Region: Accusations and Denials Heighten Tensions
1 hour ago
Transdniestria Alleges Moldovan Plot to Attack Region: Accusations and Denials Heighten Tensions
TS Galaxy Embarks on Pre-Season European Tour
2 hours ago
TS Galaxy Embarks on Pre-Season European Tour
Latest Headlines
World News
Molecular Glue Degraders: Unmasking the Undruggable
32 seconds
Molecular Glue Degraders: Unmasking the Undruggable
Kalen DeBoer to Lead Alabama Crimson Tide as New Head Coach
2 mins
Kalen DeBoer to Lead Alabama Crimson Tide as New Head Coach
Post-Election Controversy: Allegations of Conflict of Interest Over Mining Project
2 mins
Post-Election Controversy: Allegations of Conflict of Interest Over Mining Project
Blake Shelton's Health-Focused New Year's Resolution Faces Challenges
2 mins
Blake Shelton's Health-Focused New Year's Resolution Faces Challenges
Indirect Toll of Disasters: Elderly Man Dies at Evacuation Center Post Noto Peninsula Earthquake
2 mins
Indirect Toll of Disasters: Elderly Man Dies at Evacuation Center Post Noto Peninsula Earthquake
Mark Dodson: A Stoic Departure Amidst Criticism and Controversy
3 mins
Mark Dodson: A Stoic Departure Amidst Criticism and Controversy
President Biden Faces Heckling and Political Protest During Pennsylvania Visit
3 mins
President Biden Faces Heckling and Political Protest During Pennsylvania Visit
75 Years of AP College Basketball Rankings: UNC Tar Heels Crowned Dominant Team of the 80s
4 mins
75 Years of AP College Basketball Rankings: UNC Tar Heels Crowned Dominant Team of the 80s
Buffalo Bills' Playoff Game Challenges: Snow, Cold, and the Pittsburgh Steelers
5 mins
Buffalo Bills' Playoff Game Challenges: Snow, Cold, and the Pittsburgh Steelers
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
18 mins
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
5 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
8 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
10 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
11 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
12 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
12 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app