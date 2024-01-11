Spain’s Tourism Flourishes with Significant Growth in Early 2024 Bookings

Spain’s tourism sector has kicked off 2024 on a high note. Following a positive trend from the previous year, the industry has witnessed significant growth, with the Valencia region being a key driver. Easter bookings in this sun-drenched part of Spain have shot up by a remarkable 46% compared to the same period in 2023. It’s a tale of progress that extends to the provinces of Alicante, Valencia, and Castellon, all of which have recorded double-digit growth in the first week of January.

Tourist Bookings Surge in the Valencian Community

The Valencian Community leads the pack with a 46.2% rise in hotel reservations, as reported by industry publication Hosteltur using data from the TravelgateX platform. This figure represents not only a year-on-year increase but also an 87.9% surge from the last week of December 2023.

While impressive, Valencia’s growth ranks it eighth among Spanish destinations. The Region of Murcia takes the crown with a staggering 208% increase, followed by Aragon, Community of Madrid, Andalusia, Catalonia, Balearic Islands, and Castilla y León.

Early Reservations: An Emerging Trend

Early reservations for Spanish hotels have seen a surge, with 37.9% of bookings made over 90 days in advance. The United Kingdom, Germany, and Nordic countries are notable for their early bookings. However, it is the Spanish nationals who constitute the largest group of early bookers at 44.8%, with the British trailing at 27.5%.

Tourist Influx from Portugal and Ireland

Additionally, the beginning of 2024 has brought with it a wave of Portuguese tourists who have increased their reservations by 221.5% and Irish tourists by 150% during the first week of January. These figures underscore a growing interest in Spain as a holiday destination among Europeans.