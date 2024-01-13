en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Spain

Spain’s Telecommunication Landscape: FTTH Infrastructure and Mobile Broadband See Growth

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:28 am EST
Spain’s Telecommunication Landscape: FTTH Infrastructure and Mobile Broadband See Growth

In a significant stride towards technological advancement, Spain has successfully expanded its fiber optic to the home (FTTH) infrastructure to 12.6 million lines by the end of November 2021. A major player in this achievement, Movistar, accounted for 38.1% of these lines with its immense 4.8 million line fleet.

Addressing the Digital Divide

The country is taking active measures to decrease the number of white and gray areas. These are regions without planned ultra-broadband access within the forthcoming three years. The mission is being spearheaded by the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC). The commission is responsible for ensuring the efficient functioning of markets for the benefit of consumers and businesses.

Mobile Broadband Sees Growth

In addition to its FTTH achievements, mobile broadband voice lines have seen a considerable increase. The data revealed that these lines amounted to 48.5 million, marking a 2.9% increase from the previous year. This signifies that a staggering 87% of mobile lines had internet access. Furthermore, the total number of mobile telephone lines witnessed a growth of 74,874 in November, totaling 55.72 million, indicating a 1.6% increase from the previous year.

Telecommunication Giants Dominate

The Spanish telecommunication landscape is dominated by three major operators, Movistar, Orange, and Vodafone. Together, they represent an overwhelming 74% of the total market share for mobile lines.

On a broader scale, the Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) sector in Europe has reached 219 million homes and 108 million subscribers, with 62% coverage across the EU 39 region. However, expansion has faced challenges, including prolonged implementation processes and a scarcity of skilled specialists. To overcome these obstacles, pre-connectorisation is being used in European markets like the UK, Spain, and Ireland to accelerate construction, cut costs, and simplify the process.

As the Spanish telecommunication landscape continues to evolve, the strides made in expanding its FTTH infrastructure and the growth of mobile broadband voice lines indicate a promising future for Spain’s digital connectivity.

0
Spain
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Spain

See more
34 seconds ago
Benidorm's Beach Waste: A Stark Reminder of Tourism's Environmental Footprint
Benidorm, a city that thrives on its bustling tourism industry, reported the collection of a staggering 544,500 kilograms of waste from its beaches in 2023. The volume of waste collected vividly reflects the ebb and flow of the tourist season, with a significant 82,580 kilograms amassed in the peak month of August alone. The city,
Benidorm's Beach Waste: A Stark Reminder of Tourism's Environmental Footprint
Catalonia's Battle Against Rising Pharmaceutical Costs: A Drive for Pricing Power and Rationalization
3 hours ago
Catalonia's Battle Against Rising Pharmaceutical Costs: A Drive for Pricing Power and Rationalization
Catalonia Braces for Severe Drought: Water Transport by Ship Considered
3 hours ago
Catalonia Braces for Severe Drought: Water Transport by Ship Considered
Fuengirola Kicks Off Construction of Eco-Friendly Mercacentro
2 mins ago
Fuengirola Kicks Off Construction of Eco-Friendly Mercacentro
Xavi Hernandez Reveals Barcelona's Strategy Ahead of Spanish Super Cup Final
38 mins ago
Xavi Hernandez Reveals Barcelona's Strategy Ahead of Spanish Super Cup Final
Winter Travel Offers Economic Benefits, UK Inflation Update Looms
38 mins ago
Winter Travel Offers Economic Benefits, UK Inflation Update Looms
Latest Headlines
World News
PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan Faces Police Intrusion Amidst Crucial Legal Battle
54 seconds
PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan Faces Police Intrusion Amidst Crucial Legal Battle
Cora Jade Injured During Match: Wrestling Community Holds Breath
1 min
Cora Jade Injured During Match: Wrestling Community Holds Breath
Coventry City FC Condemns Offensive Banners, Pledges Action
2 mins
Coventry City FC Condemns Offensive Banners, Pledges Action
Tour D'Afrique 2024 and 31st Egyptian Marathon Commence in Egypt: A Sporting Celebration
2 mins
Tour D'Afrique 2024 and 31st Egyptian Marathon Commence in Egypt: A Sporting Celebration
Sussex Cricket Announces Captains for 2024 Season: A Strategic Move Towards Ambitious Goals
2 mins
Sussex Cricket Announces Captains for 2024 Season: A Strategic Move Towards Ambitious Goals
Young Cheerleader from Swanzey Earns Spot on U.S. National Team
2 mins
Young Cheerleader from Swanzey Earns Spot on U.S. National Team
High School Basketball: Preble Shawnee's Mason Shrout Hits Career Milestone
2 mins
High School Basketball: Preble Shawnee's Mason Shrout Hits Career Milestone
Babangida Advocates for Two-Party State in Nigeria
2 mins
Babangida Advocates for Two-Party State in Nigeria
PML-N Finalizes Ticket Distribution for Upcoming Elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
2 mins
PML-N Finalizes Ticket Distribution for Upcoming Elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
3 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
3 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
4 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
4 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
8 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
11 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
11 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app