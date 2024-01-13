Spain’s Telecommunication Landscape: FTTH Infrastructure and Mobile Broadband See Growth

In a significant stride towards technological advancement, Spain has successfully expanded its fiber optic to the home (FTTH) infrastructure to 12.6 million lines by the end of November 2021. A major player in this achievement, Movistar, accounted for 38.1% of these lines with its immense 4.8 million line fleet.

Addressing the Digital Divide

The country is taking active measures to decrease the number of white and gray areas. These are regions without planned ultra-broadband access within the forthcoming three years. The mission is being spearheaded by the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC). The commission is responsible for ensuring the efficient functioning of markets for the benefit of consumers and businesses.

Mobile Broadband Sees Growth

In addition to its FTTH achievements, mobile broadband voice lines have seen a considerable increase. The data revealed that these lines amounted to 48.5 million, marking a 2.9% increase from the previous year. This signifies that a staggering 87% of mobile lines had internet access. Furthermore, the total number of mobile telephone lines witnessed a growth of 74,874 in November, totaling 55.72 million, indicating a 1.6% increase from the previous year.

Telecommunication Giants Dominate

The Spanish telecommunication landscape is dominated by three major operators, Movistar, Orange, and Vodafone. Together, they represent an overwhelming 74% of the total market share for mobile lines.

On a broader scale, the Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) sector in Europe has reached 219 million homes and 108 million subscribers, with 62% coverage across the EU 39 region. However, expansion has faced challenges, including prolonged implementation processes and a scarcity of skilled specialists. To overcome these obstacles, pre-connectorisation is being used in European markets like the UK, Spain, and Ireland to accelerate construction, cut costs, and simplify the process.

As the Spanish telecommunication landscape continues to evolve, the strides made in expanding its FTTH infrastructure and the growth of mobile broadband voice lines indicate a promising future for Spain’s digital connectivity.