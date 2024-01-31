Spain's Soft Fruit Sector Grapples with Water Shortage: An In-Depth Analysis

Spain's soft fruit sector, headquartered in Huelva, is grappling with an acute water shortage, impacting the cultivation of raspberries and strawberries. Jan van Bergeijk, a veteran in Spanish agriculture and commercial representative for raspberries within the Plusberries group, reveals that water allowances for growers have been slashed by half, with restrictions soaring from 25% to a severe 50%. This forced limitation has triggered a reduction in planting this year, and the situation could drive further declines in cultivation.

Impact on Cultivation and the Road Ahead

Due to their long-lasting nature, blueberry plants may be given cultivation priority. However, the prospects for October strawberry planting appear bleak without adequate water. A protest addressing the water shortages and related political issues is slated for February 1 in Seville, reflecting more extensive concerns about the situation. Bergeijk raises the possibility of a water pipeline across Spain—akin to the existing gas pipelines—as a potential solution to the crisis.

The Challenges Compounding Agriculture

Bergeijk also underscores the multiple difficulties plaguing agriculture, such as escalating personnel costs, shortened work weeks, and work permit complications. He criticizes the government's response, suggesting it does not bode well for the future of food production. Although some growers may contemplate relocating cultivation to countries like Morocco, this is not a feasible solution for many, especially smaller growers, due to similar water scarcity issues. The predicament is heightened by instances of Spanish exports coming under attack in France, leading to a growing tension between the two nations.

Current Sales Defying the Odds

Despite these hurdles, sales for the current season have been less affected, with stable prices for raspberries expected to hold till late March or mid-April. However, strawberry prices display more volatility. Bergeijk notes that Spain adheres to the same standards as France and grapples with identical problems linked to global warming and the European Union. Spain's Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Food expressed discontent over unfair competition accusations from the French Prime Minister, emphasizing that production and marketing standards are uniform across the European Union.