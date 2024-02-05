Spain’s Industry Minister Optimistic About Stellantis' Battery Factory Plan

In a climate of heightened anticipation, Spain's Industry Minister, Jordi Hereu, has voiced positivity on Stellantis' proposal to erect a battery factory on Spanish soil. The minister's optimism hinges on 'good news' following the unveiling of new aid packages by the Spanish government. This development forms part of the country's grand scheme to invigorate the electric vehicle and battery sector, a vital stride towards sustainable transportation solutions.

Fostering the Electric Vehicle Industry

The Spanish government is currently setting the stage for a competitive bidding process. This initiative will allow companies to vie for grants and loans aimed at backing specific projects. Notably, Stellantis, a prominent automotive manufacturer, has declared its ambition to construct a battery factory in Spain, a plan that rests largely on securing government subsidies.

A Boost for Stellantis

Over the past year, Spain has shown significant support for Stellantis' aim to establish a battery plant near Zaragoza. The government set aside 59 million euros from the European Union's pandemic relief funds to back this venture. The subsidies align with the EU’s broader mandate to accelerate the electric vehicle and battery sector in the wake of the pandemic.

Anticipating Future Aid

Following a meeting with Stellantis' executives in December, Minister Hereu announced the prospective launch of a third and fourth round of aid. The third round, expected in the first quarter, promises 200 million euros in grants and 100 million euros in loans. The fourth round, scheduled for the second half of the year, will see a substantial increase in aid, with a hefty 1.25 billion euros on the table. This move signals Spain's resolute commitment to fostering the growth of the electric vehicle industry, reflecting a global trend of transitioning towards more sustainable transportation solutions.