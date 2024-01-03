Spain’s Economy Shows Signs of Robust Recovery with Decrease in Unemployment

In a refreshing turn of events, Spain’s economy is showing signs of a robust recovery, as evidenced by a decrease in its unemployment rate and an increase in employment in December. The country’s unemployment rate dipped by 1% from the previous month, translating to 27,375 fewer jobless individuals. As a result, the total number of unemployed people in the country plummeted to 2.71 million, marking the lowest figure for the month of December since 2007.

Job Creation on the Rise

Simultaneously, Spain reported a surge in employment, with 23,287 net new formal jobs being created in December, bringing the total number of jobs to 20.77 million. This figure is based on data released by the Social Security Ministry. The country witnessed an increase in job creation with over 539,000 more workers, marking the highest annual job creation since 2018. Despite this, the end of the year remains slightly below the employment ceiling reached in 2023, with 20.9 million people affiliated with Social Security.

Unemployment Decreases Year on Year

The pace of year-on-year job creation also accelerates slightly from 2.6% in November to 2.7% in December.

Record Employment Figures

A total of 29,936 jobs were created in December, representing an advance of 0.14% compared to November. The Spanish December Manufacturing PMI came in at 46.2, weaker than expectations of 47.0, while other European countries like Italy, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom also reported their Manufacturing PMI figures for the month.