Business

Spain’s Economy Shows Signs of Robust Recovery with Decrease in Unemployment

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:26 am EST
Spain's Economy Shows Signs of Robust Recovery with Decrease in Unemployment

In a refreshing turn of events, Spain’s economy is showing signs of a robust recovery, as evidenced by a decrease in its unemployment rate and an increase in employment in December. The country’s unemployment rate dipped by 1% from the previous month, translating to 27,375 fewer jobless individuals. As a result, the total number of unemployed people in the country plummeted to 2.71 million, marking the lowest figure for the month of December since 2007.

Job Creation on the Rise

Simultaneously, Spain reported a surge in employment, with 23,287 net new formal jobs being created in December, bringing the total number of jobs to 20.77 million. This figure is based on data released by the Social Security Ministry. The country witnessed an increase in job creation with over 539,000 more workers, marking the highest annual job creation since 2018. Despite this, the end of the year remains slightly below the employment ceiling reached in 2023, with 20.9 million people affiliated with Social Security.

Unemployment Decreases Year on Year

Unemployment also decreased by about 130,000 people, taking the total to its lowest levels since 2007. The reduction in unemployment stands at 4.5% year on year. The pace of year-on-year job creation also accelerates slightly from 2.6% in November to 2.7% in December. The figure for the number of unemployed people in Spain stands at 2.7 million, with a reduction of 27,375 people in December compared to the previous month.

Record Employment Figures

Spain closed the year with 20,836,010 Social Security affiliates and 2,707,456 unemployed, which represents a record number of people working and the lowest unemployment figure for the last month of the year since 2007. A total of 29,936 jobs were created in December, representing an advance of 0.14% compared to November. The Spanish December Manufacturing PMI came in at 46.2, weaker than expectations of 47.0, while other European countries like Italy, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom also reported their Manufacturing PMI figures for the month.

Business Economy Spain
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

