Spain’s DGT to Install More Speed Meters for Safety, as Reckless Driving Plagues the US

Speeding, a significant contributor to road accidents, is directly linked to one-fifth of traffic incidents with victims, according to Spain’s General Directorate of Traffic (DGT). The greater the speed, the higher the risk of fatalities or severe injuries in crashes. In response, the DGT has turned to radars to monitor vehicle speeds on the roads under their jurisdiction, barring Catalonia and the Basque Country.

Quadrupling of Active Speedometers Since 2005

Since 2005, the quantity of active speedometers has quadrupled, with the current count standing at over 400. This upsurge in speed control mirrors a decrease in road fatalities on interurban roads – from 3,841 deaths in 2004 to 1,273 in 2022.

DGT’s Plan to Boost Road Safety

The DGT aims to bolster road safety by introducing 150 new speed meters in the next three years. The majority (80%) will be stationed on conventional roads, with the rest finding homes on highways. Among these, 90 will be section radars, which compute a vehicle’s average speed over a certain distance. These radars have proven highly effective in speed control.

Comprehensive Speed Control Network

Fixed speed and section speed radars, coupled with mobile radars operated by the Civil Guard and Pegasus radars on helicopters, form Spain’s comprehensive speed control network. This integrated approach aims to curtail traffic accidents in the country.

On the other hand, in the United States, reckless driving continues to claim lives. A 26-year-old Bloomington man was recently charged with reckless homicide for causing the death of another man in a crash last September. Moreover, a report by the National Transportation Safety Board highlighted a 10.5% surge in traffic deaths in the US in 2021, with nearly 43,000 people killed, a record high since 2005. A recent three-vehicle crash in Scott County, Iowa, further emphasized the need for effective speed control measures.