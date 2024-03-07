Spain's Cybercrime Court Cases Surge to 23,801 in 2021, Highlighting Growing Digital Threats

In 2021, Spain witnessed a significant spike in cybercrime court proceedings, reaching 23,801 cases, an increase of over 6,800 from the previous year. This surge underscores the escalating challenge of digital threats in the country. The rise in numbers is attributed to changes in the Spanish Criminal Code of Law, which necessitated the reclassification and addition of new types of cybercrimes, leading to an initial reduction in reported cases from 22,575 in 2015 to approximately 8,035. However, the trend reversed, and the number of cases has been climbing steadily since, eclipsing figures recorded six years prior.