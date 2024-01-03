Spain’s 2024 Taxpayer Calendar Announced: An Early Start to the Tax Season

Spain’s Tax Agency has rolled out the taxpayer calendar for the year 2024, outlining the schedule for submitting personal income tax and wealth declarations for the fiscal year 2023. The incoming income tax campaign is set to kick off on April 3, a noteworthy eight days earlier than its predecessor.

Renta Web and Mobile Application Services

Following the launch date, taxpayers will gain access to draft tax returns online. The submissions can be made through the Renta Web program or via the dedicated mobile application. This digital move is aimed at streamlining the tax return process, enabling taxpayers to respond promptly and efficiently.

Telephone and In-person Assistance

Aside from digital platforms, the Tax Agency will also offer telephone assistance for tax return preparation, beginning on May 7. The provision of these services will proceed until the end of the campaign on July 1. Furthermore, in-person assistance at Tax Agency offices will commence on June 3, also concluding on July 1. However, it’s important to note that this service is not universally accessible, with eligibility restrictions in place.

Submission Deadlines and Penalties

Tax declarations that necessitate direct debit payment must be submitted by June 26. However, the overall final deadline for filing the tax return is July 1, after which any late submissions may attract penalties. The specific dates for scheduling an appointment for office visits or telephone assistance remain unannounced.

Growth in Tax Returns

Reflecting on the previous tax campaign, which culminated in mid-2023, there were a significant 22.9 million submissions. This volume marked a 3.9% increase from the preceding period, demonstrating a growing trend in tax return compliance.

Additionally, a new order, HFP/1415/2023, was published in the BOE on December 30. This order approves model 379 ‘Informative declaration on cross-border payments’ and outlines the form and procedure for its presentation. This new model, which comes into effect on January 1, 2024, must be submitted quarterly with respect to cross-border payments made in each calendar quarter.