Spain PM Opposes EU's Operation Atalanta Amid Continual Israel-Hamas Conflict

In a provocative geopolitical development, Spain's Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, has voiced opposition to the deployment of the European Union's anti-piracy naval force, Operation Atalanta, in the Red Sea. Sánchez's stance, which is in defiance of protecting merchant ships from attacks by Yemen's Houthi militia, has added a fresh layer of complexity to the unfolding situation.

Spain's Opposition to Operation Atalanta

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez stated that Spain does not support the utilization of the EU naval force, Operation Atalanta, to safeguard merchant vessels in the Red Sea from Houthi militia attacks. His sentiment aligns with France and Italy, who have also withdrawn their participation from the US-led coalition aimed at protecting Israeli shipping vessels.

Sanchez emphasized that the existing EU mission, Operation Atalanta, lacks the necessary attributes for the Red Sea, where Houthi attacks are ongoing. However, he did not oppose the idea of establishing a different mission to address the problem.

Houthi Attacks in the Red Sea

The Houthi militia, backed by Iran, has been targeting commercial vessels in the Red Sea since October, expressing solidarity with Palestinians facing Israeli forces' aggression in Gaza. These escalations have prompted several shipping lines to suspend their operations through the Red Sea.

The Houthis have declared that their attacks will continue until Israel halts the conflict in Gaza. This crisis is anticipated to result in increased prices for various products, including crude oil, palm oil, cereals, machinery, electrical goods, auto components, apparel, and textiles.

Updates on Israel-Hamas War

Meanwhile, the Israel-Hamas conflict continues to unfold. On Wednesday, December 27, key events included injuries to Palestinians from Israeli forces during a raid in the town of Bani Naim, the arrest of a young man near Bethlehem, and a reported drone explosion in the Golan Heights, believed to have been initiated from Syria.

Despite French President Macron's appeal for Israel to work towards a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has ignored the call. Egyptian officials are currently mediating proposals to end the conflict, with Hamas's involvement in a future government being a significant point of contention.

In a separate incident, an 18-year-old Israeli, Tal Mitnick, was sentenced to 30 days in military prison for refusing to enlist in the army, protesting against the war in Gaza. The Israeli government's office for coordination in the Palestinian territories, COGAT, reported that 115 humanitarian aid trucks were inspected and transferred to Gaza. However, logistical issues on the Gazan side have hindered aid efforts.

