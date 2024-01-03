en English
Spain Grapples with EU Funding Deadlines: Economic Recovery in the Balance

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:01 am EST
Spain Grapples with EU Funding Deadlines: Economic Recovery in the Balance

Spain, a key member of the European Union, is grappling with a mounting challenge: meeting the EU’s stringent deadlines for funding requests under the Recovery, Transformation, and Resilience Plan. The country is already lagging behind by five months in submitting the request for the fourth tranche of this crucial funding. This delay in adhering to the timeline is not an isolated incident but part of a larger pattern of missed deadlines by the Spanish Government. These lapses have sparked concerns about Spain’s ability to comply with the EU’s requirements and efficiently utilize the funds aimed at economic recovery and resilience building.

The Stakes and Deadlines

The Council Implementing Decision and the Operational Agreement set a final deadline of December 31, 2023, for Spain to submit the payment request for the fifth tranche of funding. Given the current delay, Spain’s ability to meet this deadline hangs in the balance. The missed deadlines bear implications not just for the country’s immediate recovery efforts but also for its longer-term resilience strategy.

Impact on Municipalities

Adding another layer to this challenge is the impact on the Spanish municipalities. Nearly 400 of these, including the largest ones with more than 50,000 inhabitants, are being compelled to employ more sustainable mobility options by 2024 using the EU recovery funds. However, the delays in utilizing these funds pose a significant threat. If 25 percent of the promised works are not executed by the end of 2024, these town councils will have to return the money. This is a part of the regulations set by the EU, which mandates that the actions must be implemented and operational before December 2024. Failure to meet these requirements results in the loss of the subsidy and the obligation to reimburse the sums already received.

The €1.5 Billion Gamble

Many councils may find themselves in a precarious position. They may have to return part of the €1.5 billion funds distributed by the Ministry of Transport between 2021 and 2022 if they fail to meet the deadlines. These funds were allocated for various purposes, such as creating low-emission zones, establishing bike lanes, pedestrianizing streets, and buying electric buses. These initiatives are not just about complying with EU regulations but also about shaping the future of Spain’s urban landscapes. The question now is whether the Spanish Government can rise to the occasion, meet the deadlines, and ensure these funds are utilized to their full potential.

author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

