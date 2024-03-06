Spain Dances Festival Debuts in Morocco with Choreographer Luz Arcas at 'On Marche' Event

For the first time, the Spain Dances Festival, organized by the Cervantes Institute, will grace Morocco's Marrakech International Contemporary Dance Festival "On Marche". This significant cultural exchange is set to feature Luz Arcas, the acclaimed director and choreographer of La Pharmaco, presenting an excerpt from her celebrated piece "Toná" on Thursday, 7 March, at 5 p.m., on the Terrace of Es-Saadi Palace.

Advertisment

Luz Arcas, a pioneer in the contemporary dance scene since founding La Phármaco in 2009, brings a rich repertoire of creations and collaborations that have resonated both domestically and internationally. Her work spans from choreographing at Madrid's Teatro Real to engaging in educational projects across El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, and India, showcasing her global influence and commitment to dance.

Trailblazing Performances

Among Luz Arcas's notable works are "Mariana", which saw its premiere at the XXII Bienal de Flamenco de Sevilla, and "Toná", presented at the Festival de Otoño de Madrid. These pieces, along with others like "Todas las santas" and "Trilla", highlight Arcas's innovative approach to contemporary dance, blending traditional elements with modern expressions. Her recent accolades include the II Premio Godot 2023 for Best Dance Work for "Mariana" and finalist positions for Best Female Dance Performer at both the Talía Awards and the Max Awards, underscoring her artistic excellence.

Advertisment

Spanning Borders Through Dance

The participation of Spain Dances at the Marrakech International Contemporary Dance Festival signifies a bridge between Spanish and Moroccan cultural landscapes. This collaboration not only showcases Spain's rich artistic heritage but also opens doors for future cultural exchanges between the two countries. Luz Arcas's performance in Morocco is a testament to the universal language of dance, transcending geographical and linguistic barriers to connect diverse audiences.

A Vision for Global Cultural Exchange

The Cervantes Institute's initiative to present the Spain Dances Festival in Morocco aligns with its mission to promote Spanish culture worldwide. By featuring Luz Arcas and La Pharmaco, the festival highlights the depth and diversity of Spanish contemporary dance, encouraging cross-cultural dialogue and appreciation. This event sets the stage for more collaborative projects, fostering a global community united through the arts.

The debut of Spain Dances in Morocco, led by the illustrious Luz Arcas, marks a momentous occasion in the realm of international cultural exchange. As audiences in Marrakech experience the emotive power of Arcas's "Toná", it heralds a new chapter in the relationship between Spanish and Moroccan arts communities. This collaboration not only amplifies the reach of contemporary dance but also celebrates the shared human experience through the universal medium of movement.