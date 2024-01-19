Spain: A Week of Economic Data, Health Exams, and Rising Automobile Sales

In a week brimming with economic data releases, Spain stands at the crossroads of transformation. The Eurozone's current account balance, Spain's trade balance, Germany's production price index, and UK retail sales have sent ripples across the economic landscape. Simultaneously, over 30,000 hopefuls in Spain gear up for exams, vying for 11,607 slots in specialized health training across manifold disciplines.

Violation of Data Protection Laws

In a stark reminder of the importance of data protection, a media corporation faced the wrath of the AEPD, Spain's data protection authority. The company was penalized for sharing a video on Facebook that featured a violent attack with identifiable faces, thus breaching data protection laws.

Amid the churning socio-economic scenario, Opel, the automobile giant, reported a surge in car sales in Spain for 2023. The spike in sales is attributed to the popularity of models like the Corsa and Astra. Parallelly, Aldi, the supermarket chain, unveiled plans to bolster its presence in Spain by inaugurating 50 new stores in 2024, thereby extending its rapid growth trajectory in the country.

Spain's water reservoirs continue to dwindle, currently holding at a precarious 45.2% capacity. This marks a dip from the previous year and the average of the last decade. Meanwhile, weather forecasts have spurred alerts for various regions, with snow, wind, and potential thunderstorms looming on the horizon.

Local Events and Historical Highlights

On a brighter note, Spain's social calendar brims with the Torrevieja Carnival and a slew of local events, encompassing sports galas, pilot boat visits, art exhibitions, and market days. However, traffic is expected to swell during the weekend, fueled by winter sports and leisure activities. Lastly, the pages of history flutter as we commemorate the conquest of Bobastro by the Emir of Córdoba in 928, the Treaty of Barcelona in 1493, the abolition of slavery in Cuba by the Spanish Congress in 1880, and the commencement of the trial for the theft of the Codex Calixtino in 2015.

The Spanish construction industry, buoyed by public and private sector investments, is projected to grow by 3.5% in 2023. This growth is underpinned by the rise of the total Gross Fixed Capital Formation by 2.9% YoY in the first three quarters of 2023, and the construction industry value add grew by 2.4% YoY during the same period.