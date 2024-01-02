en English
Spain

Spain: A Hidden Gem for Affordable Skiing

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:05 am EST
Spain: A Hidden Gem for Affordable Skiing

Spain, a country known for its vibrant culture and sunny beaches, is now emerging as a hidden gem for winter sports enthusiasts. With a variety of affordable skiing options spread across the country, it caters to both locals and visitors alike, offering an experience that combines the thrill of winter sports with the charm of Spanish landscapes.

A Range of Skiing Destinations

From the chilly northern regions to the sun-kissed southern areas, Spain’s ski resorts provide diverse opportunities for skiing. Among these, Candanchu in Aragon stands out as one of the most cost-effective destinations. While it may not necessarily be the cheapest, it offers an excellent balance of affordability and quality.

Low-Cost Options for Winter Sports

Other economical options include Lietareigos in Leon and Tavascan in Lleida, which offer low-season passes for as little as 15 euros for adults. Additionally, resorts such as Manzaneda in Galicia, San Isidro in Leon, La Covatilla in Salamanca, Valdezcaray in La Rioja, Punto de Nieve Santa Ines in Soria, and Valgrande-Pajares in Asturias make winter sports accessible to a broader audience.

Facilities and Tracks for All Levels

These resorts offer a range of facilities and ski tracks suitable for various levels of skiers, from beginners to advanced. Some also offer cross-country skiing and other winter sports activities, ensuring that there’s something for everyone. As Spain continues to expand its winter sports offerings, it is fast becoming a go-to destination for those seeking an affordable, enriching, and adventurous winter holiday.

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

