Southern Spain Grapples with Drought: Water Supply Cuts Announced for Campo de Gibraltar

Water supply cuts loom over the Campo de Gibraltar region as southern Spain grapples with a prolonged drought persisting for the last five years. The Mancomunidad de Municipios, the administrative authority of the area, has declared a series of measures to curtail water consumption by as much as 20%. This move is part of the worst-case scenario planning by the water company, addressing the ongoing water scarcity triggered by adverse environmental conditions leading to a notable deficiency in water resources.

The Mancomunidad de Municipios has announced water supply cuts affecting around 278,000 people across eight municipalities in Campo de Gibraltar. The measures are necessitated by falling reserves and a conspicuous lack of rainfall. The president of the Mancomunidad de Municipios del Campo de Gibraltar, Susana Pérez Custodio, made the announcement amidst growing apprehension about the extended drought.

Environmental Conditions and Water Scarcity

The drought has had a severe impact on southern Spain for half a decade now, challenging the region’s water resources. The measures taken by the Mancomunidad de Municipios are a direct response to these environmental conditions, which have culminated in a significant shortage of water resources.

Water Consumption Reduction Measures

As part of the strategy to combat the crisis, there is a plan to cut the water supply and reduce consumption by up to 20%. It is a drastic yet necessary step to ensure the judicious use of the remaining water resources and to mitigate the effects of the ongoing drought. The decision underscores the severity of the situation and the urgent need for effective water management in the region.