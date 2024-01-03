en English
Business

SoftwareOne Enhances SAP Practice with Acquisition of Novis Euforia

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:10 am EST
SoftwareOne Enhances SAP Practice with Acquisition of Novis Euforia

SoftwareOne Holding AG, a leading global provider of software and cloud solutions, has announced the acquisition of Spanish company Novis Euforia, a specialist in SAP and cloud services. This strategic move, unveiled on January 3, 2024, bolsters SoftwareOne’s expertise in SAP practices, with an emphasis on migrating and converting SAP environments to SAP S/4HANA and the cloud.

Novis Euforia: Automation Expert in SAP S/4HANA Transition

Established in 2019 and based in Madrid, Novis Euforia has carved out a reputation for its high degree of automation in transitioning clients to SAP S/4HANA, significantly simplifying the landscape across various levels. The company’s proficiency in automating complex digital transformation processes earned it the SNP Partner of the Year award in Spain in 2022, a testament to its deep technical expertise.

SoftwareOne Strengthens Its SAP Practice

The acquisition of Novis Euforia provides SoftwareOne with a skilled team that will be integrated into its SAP division. This move expands SoftwareOne’s SAP S/4HANA consulting, transition, implementation, and managed services offerings. Furthermore, it aligns with SoftwareOne’s market strategy and positions the company for increased growth.

Leadership Expresses Excitement Over Acquisition

Bernd Schlotter, President of SoftwareOne Software & Cloud, expressed enthusiasm for the acquisition, highlighting Novis Euforia’s growth trajectory, differentiated offering, and demonstrated client success. Similarly, Javier Porro, CEO and Co-founder of Novis Euforia, expressed a shared vision and expertise to drive innovation in SAP S/4HANA conversions and delivery across Europe, leveraging the combined capabilities of both companies.

The acquisition of Novis Euforia by SoftwareOne signifies a major step in the evolution of SAP and cloud services, with potential implications for the broader technology landscape.

Spain
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

