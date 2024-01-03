SoftwareOne Acquires Novis Euforia to Bolster SAP Practice

Today, SoftwareOne Holding AG, a leading provider of software and cloud solutions worldwide, has announced its acquisition of Novis Euforia, a Spanish company renowned for its specialization in SAP and cloud services. This strategic move aims to bolster SoftwareOne’s SAP practice by incorporating the expertise of Novis Euforia’s team, recognized for its proficiency in SAP environments’ migration and conversion to SAP S/4HANA and the cloud. With this merger, SoftwareOne further strengthens its position in Europe’s market strategy and client delivery.

Novis Euforia: A Powerhouse in SAP and Cloud Services

Established in 2019 and headquartered in Madrid, Spain, Novis Euforia has made significant strides in automating the transition of clients to SAP S/4HANA. This expertise spans across various levels, including platform, operation, application, and data. The company’s exceptional use of SNP data and transformation tools earned it the prestigious SNP Partner of the Year award in Spain for 2022.

Merger: A Shared Vision and Expertise

Bernd Schlotter, President of SoftwareOne Software & Cloud, praised Novis Euforia’s growth and offerings. At the same time, Javier Porro, CEO and Co-founder of Novis Euforia, conveyed his excitement for the shared vision and expertise that this merger brings to the table. Following the acquisition, Novis Euforia’s 35 professionals and leadership team will join forces with SoftwareOne’s SAP practice.

SoftwareOne: A Leader in SAP Workloads

SoftwareOne, a leader in cloud-based SAP workloads, boasts over 500 SAP and cloud certified consultants and a history of 600+ customer engagements. The company holds several partnerships and authorizations with Microsoft, AWS, and SAP, demonstrating its proficiency in SAP services. The financial details and terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Headquartered in Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, SoftwareOne provides a broad range of software brands and services in 90 countries. It employs a workforce of 9,250, reflecting its global presence and commitment to providing top-of-the-line software and cloud solutions.