Shakira Reveals Career Sacrifices for Piqué, Unveils New Album 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran'

Shakira is candidly sharing the depths of personal sacrifice and the emotional journey that influenced her latest music project. In a revealing interview with The Sunday Times, the Colombian superstar disclosed the extent to which she paused her illustrious music career to support her former partner, Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué, and their family in Barcelona. This period of professional hiatus was marked by a dedication to love and family, culminating in the end of their 11-year relationship in 2022. As Shakira prepares to launch 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,' her first studio album since 2017's 'El Dorado,' she reflects on the transformative power of pain into creativity.

Sacrifice and Separation

Shakira's relationship with Piqué, a union that blossomed amid shared limelight and lasted over a decade, was characterized by mutual adjustments and compromises. However, it was Shakira who made the significant decision to 'put her career on hold,' allowing Piqué to continue his football career in Barcelona while she focused on raising their two children. This sacrifice, as she describes it, was a testament to her commitment to their relationship and family. The eventual separation in 2022, announced with a plea for privacy for the sake of their children, Milan and Sasha, marked a turning point in Shakira's personal and professional life.

Transformation Through Music

In her conversation with The Sunday Times, Shakira delves into the emotional turmoil and revelations that have shaped her upcoming album, 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.' Describing the album as a vessel for channeling frustration, anger, and vulnerability into productivity, passion, and resilience, Shakira highlights music's role in her healing process. The album not only serves as a creative exorcism of the 'demons' that tormented her but also stands as a bold declaration of independence and strength post-breakup. Lyrics from her songs subtly reference her past relationship with Piqué, offering listeners a glimpse into her journey of self-discovery and empowerment.

Looking Ahead

Despite the challenges, including a high-profile tax fraud case in Spain which she settled in November to focus on her wellbeing and family, Shakira's resolve remains unshaken. Her decision to resolve legal matters and release new music underscores her desire to move forward, prioritizing her children and career. As 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran' debuts, fans and critics alike anticipate a work that encapsulates Shakira's evolution as an artist and individual. The album is not just a collection of songs but a narrative of resilience, showcasing Shakira's journey from pain to empowerment.

Shakira's latest musical chapter not only marks a significant return but also symbolizes the singer's rebirth through adversity. As she steps into this new phase of her career, her story serves as a poignant reminder of the transformative power of art and the indomitable spirit of those who choose to turn their struggles into strength. With 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,' Shakira invites us into her world of newfound creativity and passion, reminding us that even in the face of profound change, music remains a constant source of solace and inspiration.