Shakira Opens Up on Fallon: Blames Piqué for Career Hiatus, Unveils 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran'

In a candid conversation on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Shakira attributed her prolonged absence from the music scene to her former partner, Gerard Piqué, stating he was a significant factor in delaying her work. The Colombian singer, now promoting her latest album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, shared insights into her personal growth and the creative process behind her first album in over seven years.

From Pain to Empowerment

Shakira's journey to creating Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran was marked by personal challenges, notably her split from Spanish soccer player Piqué in June 2022, amid allegations of his infidelity. The album signifies Shakira's transformation, channeling her experiences of pain, anger, and frustration into creativity, productivity, and resilience. She metaphorically describes the album's creation as turning her tears into precious stones, emphasizing the empowerment and strength found in overcoming hardship.

Collaboration and Inspiration

During her appearance on Fallon's show, Shakira also highlighted the importance of collaboration and shared an anecdote about meeting Cardi B in Paris, which led to a powerful partnership for the album. This encounter, among others, was crucial in infusing Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran with diverse influences and strengths, underscoring the album's theme of female empowerment and resilience in the face of adversity.

A New Chapter

The release of 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran' marks a pivotal moment in Shakira's career, symbolizing not only a return to the music industry but also a personal renaissance. Through her work, Shakira encourages listeners to embrace their own narratives of struggle and triumph, advocating for a world where emotional expression and healing are not bound by gender expectations. As Shakira embarks on this new chapter, her story resonates with many, offering a testament to the transformative power of art in navigating life's challenges.