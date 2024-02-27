Servigroup Hotels' 15th Gastronomic Days: Pioneering Sustainable Culinary Excellence in Benidorm

The Servigroup Hotel Chain recently hosted the 15th edition of its renowned Gastronomic Days in Benidorm, spotlighting its commitment to sustainable gastronomy and innovative culinary practices. This pivotal event, held at the Hotel Pueblo Benidorm, drew in over 50 chefs and 200 professionals from the hospitality sector, underlining Servigroup's dedication to enhancing guest experiences through high-quality, sustainable dining options across its 18 hotels.

Setting the Bar for Sustainable Gastronomy

One of the main highlights of this year's event was the focus on achieving 'Zero Waste' in hotel buffets, a significant step towards sustainability without compromising on the quality of food served. Innovations such as individual plating and cooking on demand were showcased, alongside the introduction of more regional dishes and the incorporation of trending international cuisines like Hawaiian poke and Japanese ramen. These initiatives not only elevate the customer dining experience but also position Servigroup as a frontrunner in sustainable and innovative culinary practices within the tourism sector.

Empowering Hospitality Professionals

Throughout the four-day event, more than 200 professionals holding key positions across Servigroup's departments engaged in workshops and seminars led by over a dozen experts in various culinary and hospitality disciplines. This platform provided an invaluable opportunity for attendees to share experiences, absorb new ideas, and continue striving for excellence in their daily operations. The focus on sustainable gastronomy laid the groundwork for the group's kitchen operations this season, aiming to minimize waste while maintaining high standards of recipe and ingredient quality.

A Taste of Innovation and Tradition

Attendees had the chance to experience firsthand the spectacular tasting buffets prepared during the Gastronomic Days, featuring both innovative dishes and a variety of regional specialties. This approach not only ensures top-quality produce, closely tied to Servigroup's own agricultural estate, El Clot, in Villajoyosa, but also enhances guests' culinary journeys by introducing them to the rich local cuisine of each destination. The event's success underscores Servigroup's ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation in the hospitality and gastronomy sectors, marking another milestone in its storied history.

This annual gastronomic showcase not only reinforces Servigroup's leadership in sustainable and innovative dining but also highlights its pivotal role in adding value to the tourism sector in the Valencia Region. As the industry moves towards more eco-conscious and guest-centric practices, Servigroup's Gastronomic Days stand out as a beacon of culinary excellence and sustainability.