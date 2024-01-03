en English
Spain

Rubi Braces for Cloudy Skies; Storm Henk Stirs UK and Volcano Activity Across US

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:32 am EST
Rubi Braces for Cloudy Skies; Storm Henk Stirs UK and Volcano Activity Across US

Residents of Rubi, brace yourselves for a chilly day as the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) forecasts a day of high cloudy skies with a maximum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius in the morning. The weather is expected to remain the same throughout the day, with the sky staying very cloudy and temperatures steady at 16 degrees Celsius into the afternoon.

Temperature Swing and Thermal Sensation

The minimum temperatures for Rubi are predicted to be 11 degrees in the morning, dipping to 9 degrees at night. The thermal sensation, or how the temperature actually feels to the human body, will fluctuate between 9 and 19 degrees throughout the day. This forecast provides residents with detailed information about the expected weather conditions, including temperature variations and cloud coverage.

Weather Updates from Around the Globe

Meanwhile, the weather forecast for the UK predicts a spell of strong winds due to Storm Henk, causing potential disruptions to travel and infrastructure. The upcoming days will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and some snow on the mountains. As we head into Sunday and the new week, there will be broadly settled conditions, colder temperatures, and a chance of precipitation falling as sleet and snow, particularly over high ground.

In the US, the Alaska Volcano Observatory reports ongoing volcanic activity at several volcanoes, including the Great Sitkin, Shishaldin, Kanaga, and Trident volcanoes. Normal background earthquake activity and ground movement are reported at all monitored California volcanoes by the California Volcano Observatory, and the Cascades Volcano Observatory reports normal background activity levels at all volcanoes in the Cascade Range of Oregon and Washington.

Spain Weather
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

