RTVE’s New Show and New Year’s Eve Special Spark Controversy

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:23 pm EST
As 2024 unfurls, television networks across the globe are laying out their programming blueprints for the forthcoming months. Leading the pack is RTVE, Spain’s public broadcasting corporation, which has unveiled a novel show titled ‘The best in history’. Scheduled to air on La 1, the show takes inspiration from BBC’s ‘100 Greatest Britons,’ offering viewers the chance to vote for the most consequential Spanish historical figure. The roster of 50 candidates spans multiple domains, meticulously chosen through an opinion survey carried out by Sigma Dos.

Controversy Surrounding Candidate Selection

However, the selection process has not gone down well with the public. Social media platforms are rife with accusations of bias and discontent, with users questioning the inclusion and exclusion of certain names from the list. Notable exclusions include Hernán Cortés and Francisco Franco, sparking heated debates and skepticism online. The public criticism ranged from sarcastic remarks to outright denunciations of the selection process and the listed candidates.

RTVE’s Recent Brush with Controversy

Adding fuel to the fire is RTVE’s recent controversy linked to its New Year’s Eve special – Cachitos de hierro y cromo. The prime-time special featured a performance dedicated to breast cancer solidarity, which came under fire for its insensitive labels and subtitles. The show made light of a grave issue, drawing ire from viewers, cancer advocates, and researchers alike. Social media platforms, primarily Twitter, became the battleground for a backlash against RTVE, with many criticizing the broadcaster for its insensitivity.

A Testing Time for RTVE

This surge of public dissatisfaction comes at a critical time for RTVE, as it seeks to consolidate its programming for the year. The controversies surrounding ‘The best in history’ and the New Year’s Eve special have certainly put the broadcaster in a challenging spot. The broadcaster now faces the task of addressing these concerns and rebuilding public trust, while ensuring its programming remains engaging and relevant.

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

