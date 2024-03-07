Roda Villas Revolutionizes Luxury Living: 3-Bed Homes with Dual Solarium and Eco-Friendly Design

Unveiling a new era of luxury and sustainability, Roda Villas introduces its latest development of three-bedroom villas within the prestigious Roda Golf Resort. These innovative homes are designed to cater to the sophisticated needs of modern homeowners, offering a blend of luxury, comfort, and environmental consciousness.

Innovative Design and Luxurious Amenities

The newly launched villas boast an array of standout features that set them apart. Each villa is meticulously crafted with two double bedrooms and two bathrooms on the ground floor, including an en-suite master bedroom with direct pool access. The living space is a testament to modern architecture, with an open-plan kitchen and panoramic glass doors that merge indoor and outdoor living. The first floor houses another master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and access to an impressive solarium, complete with an outside kitchen. Additionally, a rooftop solarium offers unparalleled views and leisure possibilities.

Eco-Friendly Features and Resort Living

Emphasizing sustainability, the villas incorporate energy-efficient thermal insulation, soundproofing, and a 1.5kw photo-voltaic solar panel system. Residents will enjoy pre-installation for ducted air-conditioning and an electric car charger, underlining the development's commitment to green living. The resort itself provides a secure, luxurious environment with a clubhouse, bar, restaurant, gymnasium, and an 18-hole golf course, ensuring a lifestyle of comfort and convenience.

Prime Location and Community

Located within walking distance from Roda village and the vibrant seaside town of Los Alcazares, residents have easy access to a range of amenities and leisure options. The development's strategic location not only offers serenity and privacy but also keeps you connected to the local community and its vibrant lifestyle. Whether it's dining at local restaurants, engaging in sports, or simply enjoying the beautiful surroundings, Roda Villas provides an unparalleled living experience.

As Roda Villas ushers in a new standard of luxury living, it invites homeowners to embrace a lifestyle that is both opulent and in harmony with the environment. This development is not just a residence but a statement of sophisticated living, promising a future where luxury and sustainability coexist seamlessly.