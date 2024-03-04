Revolutionary RNA Discovery at CIMA Universidad de Navarra Offers New Cancer Therapy Hope

Researchers at CIMA Universidad de Navarra have made a groundbreaking discovery, identifying a long non-coding RNA, dubbed 'lncREST,' pivotal in DNA replication and repair. This finding opens new avenues for anti-tumour therapies. Luisa Statello, PhD, and Maite Huarte lead the research, revealing lncREST's critical role in maintaining genomic integrity and its potential as a therapeutic target in cancer treatment.

Unveiling lncREST's Role in DNA Replication Stress

The study published in Nature Communications outlines lncREST's function in chromatin, highlighting its importance in the localization of key DNA replication and repair proteins. The researchers demonstrated that lncREST, regulated by the tumor suppressor p53, acts as a functional sensor ensuring accurate genome replication. The absence of lncREST leads to severe DNA defects and cell death, underscoring its significance in cellular stress response.

Pathway to New Cancer Therapies

This discovery not only sheds light on the mechanisms of cell division stress but also positions lncREST as a promising target for cancer therapy. The research team conducted experiments in colorectal cancer cells and mouse tumor models, suggesting that combining lncREST inhibitors with existing treatments could enhance therapeutic effectiveness and reduce drug resistance. The potential for lncREST-targeted therapies offers a hopeful outlook for cancer patients, aiming for less toxic and more effective treatment strategies.

Innovative Methodology Enhances Research

The breakthrough was facilitated by a novel technique developed by the team, named iROND, which identifies RNAs present at DNA replication sites under stress. This method allowed for the precise detection of lncREST's activity during critical phases of cell division, illustrating the advanced research capabilities at CIMA Universidad de Navarra. Supported by both public and private funding, this study exemplifies the collaborative effort in advancing cancer research and therapy development.

As the scientific community continues to explore lncREST's therapeutic potential, this discovery marks a significant milestone in understanding cellular stress responses and developing innovative cancer treatments. The implications of this research extend beyond current knowledge, promising a new horizon in the battle against cancer.