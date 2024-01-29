Record Tourism in Canary Islands: A Double-Edged Sword

The Canary Islands, acclaimed for their beauty and tranquility, registered a record-breaking influx of visitors in 2023, with 48 million tourists gracing its shores. This surge marks a significant increase in tourism, propelling a 25.3 percent rise in earnings compared to 2019. However, despite the impressive growth in visitor numbers and revenue, the islands' tourism sector faces a challenging paradox.

A Decline in Overnight Stays

According to the Accommodation Survey Tourism of the Canarian Institute of Statistics (Istac), there has been a 2.3 percent decline in overnight stays in 2023 compared to 2019. This trend towards shorter vacations is raising concerns among tourism experts, including Juan Pablo González, manager of Ashotel. The Canary Islands' economy relies heavily on the tourism sector, which contributes significantly to its GDP and employment, as per OECD data. A decline in the average length of stays could potentially impact this economy.

Proposed Airport Tax Increase Faces Opposition

A proposed 4.09 percent airport tax increase by the Spanish government is being met with stern opposition from the Canary Island Federation. This tax increase could potentially deter tourists and exacerbate the decline in overnight stays.

The Threat of Overexploitation

Amid the surge in tourist numbers, urban planning specialists, including Eugenio Reyes of Ben Magec-Ecologists in Action, warn of a systemic collapse due to overexploitation from tourism. The rapid influx of visitors has led to infrastructure strain, waste management crises, and environmental degradation.

Locals are pushing back against the overcrowding, demanding protection for the unique ecosystems of the islands. The call for sustainable tourism practices that prioritize the needs of the local population over the interests of tourists is growing louder. The need for an 'eco-tax' for tourists and other measures to mitigate the impact of mass tourism is becoming increasingly apparent.