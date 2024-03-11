PP Escalates Koldo Case: Files Complaints with European Prosecutor's Office, Demands Investigation

The general secretary of the PP, Cuca Gamarra, announced on Monday that they will formally file a complaint with the European Prosecutor's Office and the European Anti-Fraud Office regarding the so-called Koldo case. The aim is to investigate the alleged fraudulent use of European funds. Gamarra criticized the response of Pedro Sánchez's government, describing it as "silence, opacity, and counterattack." She emphasized the party's commitment to presenting collected information to judicial authorities.

Gamarra: Scandal Unveils Self-Defense Policy, Implicating More Socialists

The politician asserts that the response is defensive, not accountable. Ongoing investigations implicate numerous Socialist officials, signaling the scandal's early stages.

Gamarra emphasized the early stage of the alleged mask purchase fraud case during the pandemic, stressing that it goes beyond individual involvement, characterizing it as a "structural" issue within Pedro Sánchez's government with "significant depth".

PP Calls for Senate Probe; Gamarra Files Complaints, Demands Documents

The PP will push for the creation of an investigative committee in the Senate this week to ensure a thorough inquiry. Gamarra confirmed the formal registration of the complaint with the European Prosecutor's Office and a complaint with the European Anti-Fraud Office on Monday. She stressed the necessity of reaching a conclusive end and affirmed that the PP will present all relevant documents related to the former Socialist governments in the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands, and the affected ministries.