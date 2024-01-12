en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Spain

Persistent Seed Banks: The Imminent Challenge of Invasive Plants in Mediterranean Habitats

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:35 pm EST
Persistent Seed Banks: The Imminent Challenge of Invasive Plants in Mediterranean Habitats

In a recent study published in the journal ‘Trends in Plant Science’, Professor Sergi Munné-Bosch from the University of Barcelona has thrown light on the significant challenges in eradicating invasive plant species, particularly in Mediterranean habitats. The study zeroes in on species such as Carpobrotus, Acacia, Agave, and Opuntia, which have evolved sophisticated strategies to occupy new habitats and displace native flora.

Invasive Plants: Masters of Survival

These invasive species are not just hardy; they possess an adaptive resilience that allows them to withstand changing conditions, including the effects of climate change. By employing a combination of clonal and sexual reproduction methods, these plants have the ability to colonize new spaces with a rapidity that is staggering. Their survival strategy also includes the formation of persistent seed banks. These seed banks can remain dormant under the soil for years, rendering eradication efforts almost futile.

Human Activities: Accomplices in Invasion

Human activities, such as gardening, urban planning, and tourism, often unwittingly aid in the spread of these species. By fragmenting natural habitats and increasing propagule pressure, they create the conditions that invasive plants need to prevail.

Prevention: The Key to Preservation

Munné-Bosch, who has been recognized as an influential expert in the field by Clarivate Analytics, underscores the importance of preserving natural habitats from the onslaught of invasive species to prevent further ecological degradation. He advocates for proactive measures to halt the spread of invasive plants. Moreover, he emphasizes the urgency for increased awareness and conservation efforts to protect our natural ecosystems.

0
Spain
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Spain

See more
6 mins ago
Alejandro Sanz and Shakira Celebrate 17 Years of their Hit Song 'Te Lo Agradezco, Pero No'
In the world of Latin music, two names stand out – Alejandro Sanz and Shakira. Their collaborations have always resonated with audiences, creating a rich tapestry of melodies that have stood the test of time. One such timeless melody, ‘Te Lo Agradezco, Pero No,’ recently celebrated its 17th anniversary. Sanz commemorated this event with a
Alejandro Sanz and Shakira Celebrate 17 Years of their Hit Song 'Te Lo Agradezco, Pero No'
Aitana Bonmati: From Unsung Hero to World's Best Female Footballer
3 hours ago
Aitana Bonmati: From Unsung Hero to World's Best Female Footballer
Operation Camp 2025: A Leap Towards Urban Transformation in Madrid
4 hours ago
Operation Camp 2025: A Leap Towards Urban Transformation in Madrid
Thrilling Spanish League Clash: Alavés Secures 3-2 Victory over Sevilla
17 mins ago
Thrilling Spanish League Clash: Alavés Secures 3-2 Victory over Sevilla
Croatia's New Generation Triumphs Over Spain in EHF EURO 2024 Opener
43 mins ago
Croatia's New Generation Triumphs Over Spain in EHF EURO 2024 Opener
Electric Propulsion: A Viable Alternative for Future Mars Missions?
1 hour ago
Electric Propulsion: A Viable Alternative for Future Mars Missions?
Latest Headlines
World News
Harare City Council Pushes for Completion of Rufaro Stadium Renovations
12 seconds
Harare City Council Pushes for Completion of Rufaro Stadium Renovations
Norwich City Edges Closer to Championship Play-Off Spots with Victory Over Hull City
16 seconds
Norwich City Edges Closer to Championship Play-Off Spots with Victory Over Hull City
Trump Jr. and Navarro Surface as Potential Defendants in Chinese Businessman's Bankruptcy Case
1 min
Trump Jr. and Navarro Surface as Potential Defendants in Chinese Businessman's Bankruptcy Case
ASCO Sets Cancer Care Advocacy Priorities for 2024 Legislative Sessions
1 min
ASCO Sets Cancer Care Advocacy Priorities for 2024 Legislative Sessions
Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele Sidelined Indefinitely Due to Injury
3 mins
Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele Sidelined Indefinitely Due to Injury
NFL Wild-Card Showdown: Chiefs vs. Dolphins Face Historic Cold at Arrowhead Stadium
4 mins
NFL Wild-Card Showdown: Chiefs vs. Dolphins Face Historic Cold at Arrowhead Stadium
Battling Hypothermia: Knoxville's Silent Winter Threat
4 mins
Battling Hypothermia: Knoxville's Silent Winter Threat
Kalen DeBoer Set to Succeed Nick Saban as Alabama's Head Coach
4 mins
Kalen DeBoer Set to Succeed Nick Saban as Alabama's Head Coach
Democrats Launch $140 Million Ad Campaign Against Trump Using Voter Testimonials
4 mins
Democrats Launch $140 Million Ad Campaign Against Trump Using Voter Testimonials
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
9 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
11 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app