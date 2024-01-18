Penelope Cruz Unveils Fear of Driving Rooted in Childhood Trauma

Renowned Spanish film star, Penelope Cruz, unveiled a personal fear in a recent interview, a fear that's gripped her since childhood - she is terrified of driving. The fear has its roots in a tragic incident from her past when her sister was hit by a car. Despite the glitz and glamour of her successful film career, this traumatic event continues to cast a long shadow over Cruz's personal life, an event she refers to as 'a great trauma.'

A Childhood Trauma

Cruz's fear of driving is not just a simple phobia. It's a deep-seated fear that originates from a horrific accident involving her sister. The incident, which occurred when Cruz was between eight and nine years old, left a profound emotional impact on her. The experience of witnessing her sister being run over by a car in front of her eyes was so traumatic, it eventually manifested as a full-blown fear of driving.

Confronting Fear for Art

Despite her fear, Cruz has never let it limit her as an artist. She embraced a role in a movie about racing, facing her fear head-on. In preparation for the role, she even visited the garage of Enzo Ferrari, where she sat in one of the static cars, confronting her fear of driving. This commitment to her craft, despite personal fears, underscores Cruz's dedication to her roles and her courage in the face of personal adversity.

A Shared Fear

Interestingly, Cruz is not alone in her fear of driving. Her husband, Javier Bardem, also suffers from a driving phobia and has never learned to drive. This shared fear, while unusual, highlights the couple's bond and their mutual understanding of the impact of personal traumas.

Cruz's frank discussion about her fear of driving and the traumatic experience that caused it offers a rare glimpse into the personal struggles faced by public figures. Her openness may serve as an inspiration for many who grapple with personal fears and traumas, emphasizing the importance of acknowledging and coping with such experiences.