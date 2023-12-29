Pedro Sánchez Honors Fallen Spanish Intelligence Agents in Iraq: A Commitment to Peace and Stability

Spanish Government President, Pedro Sánchez, recently embarked on a significant journey to Iraq, paying his respects to the fallen agents of Spanish Intelligence (CNI) who met their untimely end in an ambush twenty years ago. This poignant trip, marked by a heartfelt meeting with the widow of Commander Baro – one of the twelve Spanish nationals tragically killed in the Baghdad attack, underlines Spain’s unwavering dedication to Iraq’s security and stability.

Spain’s Stance Amid Regional Tensions

The backdrop of Sánchez’s visit is a region rife with escalating tensions, epitomized by the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Throughout the journey, Sánchez voiced concerns about the rising discord in the Middle East and the ensuing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, reinforcing Spain’s commitment to peace and stability in the region.

Spanish Troops in Iraq: A Testament to Commitment

Currently, Spain has 362 military personnel stationed in Iraq: 183 serving as part of the NATO mission and 179 engaged in Operation Inherent Resolve, led by the US Central Command. While visiting these troops, Sánchez conveyed a message of caution and appreciation. He acknowledged the challenging tasks they face, expressing gratitude for their efforts to maintain peace in Iraq, a condition he emphasized is intrinsically connected to Spain’s own security.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations and Economic Partnerships

During a high-level meeting at the Iraqi Prime Minister’s residence in Baghdad, Sánchez engaged with Spanish businessmen to strengthen bilateral relations and explore potential economic partnerships between Spain and Iraq. The discussions centered on investment opportunities and trade, with a shared commitment to nurture closer economic ties between the two nations.

In a solemn moment of reflection, Sánchez paid tribute to the twelve members of the armed forces and the civil guard who have lost their lives in Iraq, particularly honouring the seven CNI agents who were killed in a terrorist ambush in Latifiya two decades ago. This visit serves as a testament to Spain’s dedication to fostering peace and stability within the war-torn country, and a reminder of the sacrifices made in the pursuit of that peace.