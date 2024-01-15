en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

OX2 Completes Second Sale of Solar Projects in Spain

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:09 am EST
OX2 Completes Second Sale of Solar Projects in Spain

OX2, a major player in the renewable energy sector, has completed its second transaction of solar projects in Spain, specifically targeting the Andalucia region. This strategic move includes rights to advanced solar projects with a potential to generate approximately 84 GWh annually once they reach full operational capacity.

OX2’s Expansion in Solar Energy

The sale is a pivotal part of OX2’s ongoing expansion in the solar energy domain and aligns with its mission to drive the transition towards fossil-free electricity. With a staggering solar project portfolio exceeding 6.4 GW as of the end of the third quarter, OX2 has made this its third divestment within a relatively short timeframe. However, the deal is expected to have a marginal impact on OX2’s financial results, suggesting that it may be part of a more extensive strategic plan rather than a high-stakes financial event for the company.

Buyer Profile: Greening

The buyer, Greening, is a Spanish company active in renewable energy systems. The acquisition of 45 MW of solar projects from OX2 will undoubtedly bolster its solar portfolio and contribute to Spain’s renewable energy goals.

Renewable Energy: A Global Perspective

In related industry news, the Winter 2023 issue of Energy Global provides a wealth of technical articles and regional reports on renewable energy. It engages readers with discussions on weather analysis, geothermal solutions, energy storage technology, and the future of renewables in North America. A special report also illustrates how Iceland is leveraging its unique geology to harness renewable energy, a testament to the versatility and potential of renewable sources.

0
Energy Spain
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Energy

See more
2 mins ago
Rising Costs Challenge Dairy Farmer in Germany Amid Ukraine War
Marc Bernhardt, a stalwart dairy farmer in the Saxony region of eastern Germany, is grappling with a financial tempest. His family farm, a symbol of a century-old legacy, is being buffeted by a steep rise in production costs, a direct fallout of the ongoing war in Ukraine. The resultant surge in costs has been nothing
Rising Costs Challenge Dairy Farmer in Germany Amid Ukraine War
Government to Withdraw Guddu and Nandipur Power Plants from Privatization List, Considering Handover to PSO for Arrears Settlement
34 mins ago
Government to Withdraw Guddu and Nandipur Power Plants from Privatization List, Considering Handover to PSO for Arrears Settlement
Egypt's Retail Fuel Stations Market: A Journey Towards $34.8 Million by 2032
36 mins ago
Egypt's Retail Fuel Stations Market: A Journey Towards $34.8 Million by 2032
Hitachi India Set to Become Largest Revenue Contributor to Parent Company in Next Decade
16 mins ago
Hitachi India Set to Become Largest Revenue Contributor to Parent Company in Next Decade
Egypt Witnesses a Surge in International Interest for Renewable Energy Projects
21 mins ago
Egypt Witnesses a Surge in International Interest for Renewable Energy Projects
Deutsche Bank Revises Investment Recommendations in Utilities Sector
26 mins ago
Deutsche Bank Revises Investment Recommendations in Utilities Sector
Latest Headlines
World News
Sports Roundup: Mulani's Ranji Heroics, India's T20I Triumph, and National Sports Awards Highlights
10 seconds
Sports Roundup: Mulani's Ranji Heroics, India's T20I Triumph, and National Sports Awards Highlights
Sunak Undeterred by YouGov Poll Pointing to Conservative Defeat
14 seconds
Sunak Undeterred by YouGov Poll Pointing to Conservative Defeat
China Under Xi Jinping: A Historical Rewrite for a New Era
17 seconds
China Under Xi Jinping: A Historical Rewrite for a New Era
Mayawati's BSP to Contest Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections Independently
17 seconds
Mayawati's BSP to Contest Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections Independently
Trump Emphasizes Importance of Voting Amid Subzero Temperatures in Iowa Rally
20 seconds
Trump Emphasizes Importance of Voting Amid Subzero Temperatures in Iowa Rally
Scotland Witnesses Highest Wait Times for Child Speech Therapy in Five Years
25 seconds
Scotland Witnesses Highest Wait Times for Child Speech Therapy in Five Years
Lehava Leader Ben-Zion 'Bentzi' Gopstein Convicted for Incitement to Racism
28 seconds
Lehava Leader Ben-Zion 'Bentzi' Gopstein Convicted for Incitement to Racism
BJP Launches 'Ek Baar Phir Modi Sarkar' Wall Writing Campaign Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024
45 seconds
BJP Launches 'Ek Baar Phir Modi Sarkar' Wall Writing Campaign Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024
NBA Honors Martin Luther King Jr. with Robust MLK Day Program
46 seconds
NBA Honors Martin Luther King Jr. with Robust MLK Day Program
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
39 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
48 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
49 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 hour
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
4 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app