OX2 Completes Second Sale of Solar Projects in Spain

OX2, a major player in the renewable energy sector, has completed its second transaction of solar projects in Spain, specifically targeting the Andalucia region. This strategic move includes rights to advanced solar projects with a potential to generate approximately 84 GWh annually once they reach full operational capacity.

OX2’s Expansion in Solar Energy

The sale is a pivotal part of OX2’s ongoing expansion in the solar energy domain and aligns with its mission to drive the transition towards fossil-free electricity. With a staggering solar project portfolio exceeding 6.4 GW as of the end of the third quarter, OX2 has made this its third divestment within a relatively short timeframe. However, the deal is expected to have a marginal impact on OX2’s financial results, suggesting that it may be part of a more extensive strategic plan rather than a high-stakes financial event for the company.

Buyer Profile: Greening

The buyer, Greening, is a Spanish company active in renewable energy systems. The acquisition of 45 MW of solar projects from OX2 will undoubtedly bolster its solar portfolio and contribute to Spain’s renewable energy goals.

Renewable Energy: A Global Perspective

In related industry news, the Winter 2023 issue of Energy Global provides a wealth of technical articles and regional reports on renewable energy. It engages readers with discussions on weather analysis, geothermal solutions, energy storage technology, and the future of renewables in North America. A special report also illustrates how Iceland is leveraging its unique geology to harness renewable energy, a testament to the versatility and potential of renewable sources.