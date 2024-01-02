en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Overwhelming Response to Valencian Tourism Initiative

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:55 pm EST
Overwhelming Response to Valencian Tourism Initiative

On January 2, 2024, the Turisme Comunitat Valenciana launched its Travel Bonus program, aiming to stimulate off-peak tourism in the Valencian Community. The response was nothing short of overwhelming, with over 120,000 applications pouring in within the first four hours of the appointment scheduling period.

Initial Technical Hiccups

Such was the magnitude of the response that the program initially faced technical issues, attributed to the surge in application submissions. However, these hiccups were quickly addressed, and the system is now running seamlessly, ready to handle the continued inflow of applications.

Registrations and Distribution Schedule

The registration for the program will commence on January 9, while the distribution of Travel Vouchers will begin on January 15. These vouchers, aimed at promoting local tourism, can be utilized from January 16 to June 3 and again from October 15 to December 22, excluding the Easter period.

Anticipated Impact on the Tourism Sector

Nuria Montes, the Minister of Innovation, Industry, Commerce and Tourism, expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming reception of the program. She anticipates that the initiative will inject more than 25 million euros into the region’s tourism sector during the low season. It is a promising start for the 2024 edition of the program, indicating a successful year for the Valencian tourism sector.

0
Economy Spain Travel & Tourism
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

US States Implement Tax Cuts: A Relief or a Controversy?

By Bijay Laxmi

World Bank Applauds India's Infrastructure Drive Amid Domestic Unrest

By Rafia Tasleem

Overcoming the January Financial Blues: Expert Strategies

By Salman Khan

Ethiopia Joins BRICS, Secures Coastline Access, and Pursues Economic Transformation

By Wojciech Zylm

Montana Senator Calls for Audit into Delayed Governor's Residence Reno ...
@Economy · 21 mins
Montana Senator Calls for Audit into Delayed Governor's Residence Reno ...
heart comment 0
Tennessee Enjoys Dip in Gas Prices as New Year Begins

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Tennessee Enjoys Dip in Gas Prices as New Year Begins
Bidenomics: Administration’s Economic Strategy Focuses on Reducing Costs for Americans

By BNN Correspondents

Bidenomics: Administration's Economic Strategy Focuses on Reducing Costs for Americans
Oklahoma City: A Year of Growth and the Promise of a Bright Future

By Quadri Adejumo

Oklahoma City: A Year of Growth and the Promise of a Bright Future
‘Bidenomics’: The Biden Administration’s Strategy to Alleviate Financial Burdens

By BNN Correspondents

'Bidenomics': The Biden Administration's Strategy to Alleviate Financial Burdens
Latest Headlines
World News
Congress Faces Critical Duties Amid Looming Shutdown and Policy Debates
43 seconds
Congress Faces Critical Duties Amid Looming Shutdown and Policy Debates
President Zelensky Pulls Ukraine from CIS Border Troops Council
48 seconds
President Zelensky Pulls Ukraine from CIS Border Troops Council
New York Jets Waive Dalvin Cook After Disappointing Season
48 seconds
New York Jets Waive Dalvin Cook After Disappointing Season
Anoka County Board's Election Reveals Deep Divisions
51 seconds
Anoka County Board's Election Reveals Deep Divisions
Herbstreit Advocates for Rose Bowl as Permanent CFP Championship Host
1 min
Herbstreit Advocates for Rose Bowl as Permanent CFP Championship Host
Kenya Launches 19 Million Tree Planting Initiative: The Greening Legacy Project
1 min
Kenya Launches 19 Million Tree Planting Initiative: The Greening Legacy Project
Intensity Therapeutics' Unique Approach to Solid Tumor Treatment
1 min
Intensity Therapeutics' Unique Approach to Solid Tumor Treatment
FIFA Probing Paul Pogba's Record-breaking Transfer amid Doping Allegations
1 min
FIFA Probing Paul Pogba's Record-breaking Transfer amid Doping Allegations
Dick's Sporting Goods Inc Stock: A Steady Hold Amidst Price Target Increase
1 min
Dick's Sporting Goods Inc Stock: A Steady Hold Amidst Price Target Increase
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app