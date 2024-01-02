Overwhelming Response to Valencian Tourism Initiative

On January 2, 2024, the Turisme Comunitat Valenciana launched its Travel Bonus program, aiming to stimulate off-peak tourism in the Valencian Community. The response was nothing short of overwhelming, with over 120,000 applications pouring in within the first four hours of the appointment scheduling period.

Initial Technical Hiccups

Such was the magnitude of the response that the program initially faced technical issues, attributed to the surge in application submissions. However, these hiccups were quickly addressed, and the system is now running seamlessly, ready to handle the continued inflow of applications.

Registrations and Distribution Schedule

The registration for the program will commence on January 9, while the distribution of Travel Vouchers will begin on January 15. These vouchers, aimed at promoting local tourism, can be utilized from January 16 to June 3 and again from October 15 to December 22, excluding the Easter period.

Anticipated Impact on the Tourism Sector

Nuria Montes, the Minister of Innovation, Industry, Commerce and Tourism, expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming reception of the program. She anticipates that the initiative will inject more than 25 million euros into the region’s tourism sector during the low season. It is a promising start for the 2024 edition of the program, indicating a successful year for the Valencian tourism sector.