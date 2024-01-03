Overcast Skies and Cooler Temperatures Predicted for Irun: AEMET Forecast

The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has released its latest weather forecast for Irun, predicting a day marked by overcast skies and cooler temperatures. Residents and visitors can expect a maximum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius in the morning, with similar conditions anticipated to persist into the afternoon. The minimum temperatures for the day are projected to fluctuate between 13 degrees in the morning and 10 degrees at night. The weather will be accompanied by overcast skies and light rainfall, providing a cool relief to the region.

Overcast Skies and Rainfall Predicted

The anticipated weather pattern for Irun presents a day dominated by very cloudy skies, interspersed with scattered light rainfall. The thermal sensation throughout the day is expected to vary from 10 to 16 degrees, offering a cool respite from the typically warmer conditions.

Mountain Areas Face Frost and Fog

Besides the main urban areas, the mountain regions in the province of Leon are predicted to experience mists and fog, with a snow level starting at 1,200 meters and rising above 2,000 meters. Light frosts are also expected in these mountain areas, accompanied by strong southwest winds and gusts, especially in the extreme north. The minimum temperatures in these regions will range from 0 to 3 degrees.

Summary of the Weather Forecast

In summary, the weather in Irun and the surrounding mountain areas is forecasted to be predominantly overcast with periods of light rainfall. The thermal sensation throughout the day will vary between 10 and 16 degrees, with minimum temperatures in the mountain areas dropping to near freezing. As always, residents and visitors are advised to dress appropriately for the weather conditions and to stay updated with the latest forecasts from AEMET.