Overcast Conditions and Light Rain: Pontevedra’s Weather Forecast

The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) forecasts an overcast day for Pontevedra with the likelihood of light rain in the early hours. The temperature is expected to peak at a moderate 14 degrees Celsius in the morning, setting the tone for the day’s weather. The afternoon will continue to bear the imprint of the morning’s trends, maintaining the maximum temperature at 14 degrees, but with an increased chance of rain.

Persistence of Rain

The light rain that begins in the morning is anticipated to persist through the afternoon, painting a very cloudy picture for the day. The minimum temperatures will see a slight dip, varying between 13 degrees in the morning and dropping to 11 degrees at night. The sky is expected to wear a similar cloak of cloudiness as the day progresses, with rainfall continuing into the night.

The Impact of Wind Chill

Adding to the weather dynamics is the wind chill factor, which could cause the temperatures to feel like they are fluctuating between 11 and 16 degrees Celsius over the course of the day. This may cause the day to feel colder than the actual temperatures suggest.

Warnings and Advisories

A Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory have been put into effect from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m., with freezing temperatures and frost expected across inland areas. The weather will continue to be unpredictable with scattered showers and storms anticipated to develop in the afternoon and continue overnight. More showers are expected late Friday night and early Saturday.