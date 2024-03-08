Orbea Unveils Diem eBike with Revolutionary Diamond Glide Frame for Superior Ride Comfort

Orbea's latest urban eBike, the Diem, introduces a groundbreaking frame design called the Diamond Glide, aimed at setting new standards in ride smoothness for electric bicycles. The design, which features a diamond-shaped rear triangle, is a first in the eBike sector, promising enhanced bump compliance without the need for additional suspension components. Orbea's innovative approach keeps the Diem simple and efficient, focusing on a seamless integration of features for an optimized urban cycling experience.

Design Innovation

The Diem by Orbea stands out with its unique Diamond Glide frame design, tailored to improve the riding experience by offering class-leading smoothness. Unlike traditional eBikes that rely on suspension forks or seatposts to absorb road vibrations, the Diem's frame itself is engineered to provide the necessary stiffness and solidity for housing a mid-motor, specifically Shimano's EP8 or EP6, while ensuring exceptional bump compliance. This design not only enhances comfort but also contributes to the bike's overall lightweight, thanks to the use of hydroformed aluminium and a carbon fork.

Integrated Features for Urban Riders

Orbea has meticulously designed the Diem to cater to the needs of urban cyclists, focusing on simplicity and integration. The eBike includes a range of built-in accessories that are typically offered as aftermarket additions. Highlights include a custom kickstand integrated into the chainstay, intelligent lighting systems built into the head tube and seatpost, and hidden Apple AirTag ports for enhanced security. Additionally, the Diem features a sealed battery system accessible only through the bottom bracket, further securing the bike against theft.

Customization and Performance

The Diem is not just about innovative design and integrated features; it also offers flexibility in customization and performance. Through Orbea's MyO program, customers can personalize their Diem, choosing from a variety of accessories, battery options, and extras. The bike is available in three models, each tailored to different needs and preferences, from the entry-level Diem 30 to the premium Diem 10, which boasts an Enviolo auto-shifting hub and a large 630Wh battery for extended range. Orbea's commitment to performance is evident in the Diem's capability to deliver up to nine hours of riding time or 150km of range, setting a new benchmark for urban eBike efficiency.

With the introduction of the Diem, Orbea is poised to redefine urban cycling, offering riders a blend of innovation, integration, and customization. The Diamond Glide frame design marks a significant leap forward in eBike technology, promising not only superior ride comfort but also a new level of urban mobility. As cyclists increasingly look for sustainable and efficient transportation options, the Diem stands out as a compelling choice, combining cutting-edge design with practical features for the modern rider.