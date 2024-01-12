en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Spain

Operation Camp 2025: A Leap Towards Urban Transformation in Madrid

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:05 pm EST
Operation Camp 2025: A Leap Towards Urban Transformation in Madrid

In an unprecedented move, the Spanish government has launched Operation Camp slated for 2025, a monumental urban development project in the heart of the country’s capital, Madrid. The project, which is a significant leap towards modernization, includes the undergrounding of the A-5 highway commencing from Los Poblados Avenue, coupled with the construction of 10,700 residential units. A whopping 60% of these residences are set to be protected housing, a move that underscores the government’s commitment to affordable living.

Unveiling the Urban Development Blueprint

David Lucas, the Secretary of State for Housing and Urban Agenda, unveiled the ambitious project following a meeting with Borja Carabante, the delegate of Urban Planning, Environment and Mobility for the Madrid Community. Lucas revealed that the tender for the urbanization works is earmarked for initiation in 2025. The urban planning initiative will be tabled in the first half of the year for approval from the City Council. This approval process will involve a rigorous review of the urban and economic obligations tied to the project.

Fast-Tracking the Undergrounding of A-5 Highway

Carabante emphasized that the first phase of the A-5 undergrounding, stretching from Paseo de Extremadura to Los Poblados Avenue, will be tendered before the end of January. This initial segment will be managed by the City Council, with the commencement of work anticipated by the close of 2024.

Madrid City Council’s Commitment

The Madrid City Council has pledged its full support, vowing to accelerate the necessary processes for the project. They have highlighted the significance of Operation Camp for the city’s development, signaling that this project is not just about physical transformation but also about enhancing the quality of life for Madrid’s residents.

0
Spain
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Spain

See more
2 mins ago
Miguel Herran and Celia Pedraza Welcome Their First Child
Adding a new chapter to their love story, Miguel Herran, known for his acclaimed performances in ‘La Casa de Papel’ and ‘Elite’, and his partner Celia Pedraza, welcomed their first child, a daughter, into the world. The news was joyfully announced by Herran himself on his social media platforms, where he shared a touching family
Miguel Herran and Celia Pedraza Welcome Their First Child
Real Madrid's Strategic Move: Julen Jon Guerrero Joins Alaves
3 hours ago
Real Madrid's Strategic Move: Julen Jon Guerrero Joins Alaves
El Prado Museum Champions Inclusive Language in Art Descriptions
4 hours ago
El Prado Museum Champions Inclusive Language in Art Descriptions
Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Tensions and Shipping Route Changes
15 mins ago
Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Tensions and Shipping Route Changes
Spanish Footwear Industry: A Blend of Tradition, Innovation, and Sustainability
3 hours ago
Spanish Footwear Industry: A Blend of Tradition, Innovation, and Sustainability
New Wave of Latin American Cinema to Debut at 2024 Malaga Festival
3 hours ago
New Wave of Latin American Cinema to Debut at 2024 Malaga Festival
Latest Headlines
World News
Roger Daltrey Ponders Assisted Dying and Mortality, Voices Skepticism About Cancer Cure
1 min
Roger Daltrey Ponders Assisted Dying and Mortality, Voices Skepticism About Cancer Cure
Brian Cage: Wrestling Through Pain, Defying a Torn Lat Muscle
2 mins
Brian Cage: Wrestling Through Pain, Defying a Torn Lat Muscle
AEW Commentators' Concern for Sting Post High-Risk Dynamite Match
2 mins
AEW Commentators' Concern for Sting Post High-Risk Dynamite Match
The Debate over Congressional Salaries: A Spur for Reform or a Political Minefield?
2 mins
The Debate over Congressional Salaries: A Spur for Reform or a Political Minefield?
Adam Schiff Unveils Democracy-Strengthening Policy Blueprint in Senate Race
2 mins
Adam Schiff Unveils Democracy-Strengthening Policy Blueprint in Senate Race
President Assoumani Addresses Comores: Economic Challenges, Development, and Controversies
3 mins
President Assoumani Addresses Comores: Economic Challenges, Development, and Controversies
The High Price of Weight Loss: A Personal Account
4 mins
The High Price of Weight Loss: A Personal Account
Iowa Caucus: Possible Upset as DeSantis Gains Momentum
4 mins
Iowa Caucus: Possible Upset as DeSantis Gains Momentum
Savannah Chrisley Remembers Late Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles on His 30th Birthday
4 mins
Savannah Chrisley Remembers Late Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles on His 30th Birthday
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
39 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
3 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
5 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
6 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
7 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app