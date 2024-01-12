Operation Camp 2025: A Leap Towards Urban Transformation in Madrid

In an unprecedented move, the Spanish government has launched Operation Camp slated for 2025, a monumental urban development project in the heart of the country’s capital, Madrid. The project, which is a significant leap towards modernization, includes the undergrounding of the A-5 highway commencing from Los Poblados Avenue, coupled with the construction of 10,700 residential units. A whopping 60% of these residences are set to be protected housing, a move that underscores the government’s commitment to affordable living.

Unveiling the Urban Development Blueprint

David Lucas, the Secretary of State for Housing and Urban Agenda, unveiled the ambitious project following a meeting with Borja Carabante, the delegate of Urban Planning, Environment and Mobility for the Madrid Community. Lucas revealed that the tender for the urbanization works is earmarked for initiation in 2025. The urban planning initiative will be tabled in the first half of the year for approval from the City Council. This approval process will involve a rigorous review of the urban and economic obligations tied to the project.

Fast-Tracking the Undergrounding of A-5 Highway

Carabante emphasized that the first phase of the A-5 undergrounding, stretching from Paseo de Extremadura to Los Poblados Avenue, will be tendered before the end of January. This initial segment will be managed by the City Council, with the commencement of work anticipated by the close of 2024.

Madrid City Council’s Commitment

The Madrid City Council has pledged its full support, vowing to accelerate the necessary processes for the project. They have highlighted the significance of Operation Camp for the city’s development, signaling that this project is not just about physical transformation but also about enhancing the quality of life for Madrid’s residents.