Olot’s Royal Camp: A Time-Honored Tradition Adapts to the Digital Age

The annual spectacle of the Royal Camp has once again graced the city of Olot, the capital of La Garrotxa. For three days, the Clarà Square transforms into a festive hub where royal pages and postmen collect letters from eager children, awaiting the arrival of the Three Wise Men. This year, the city has added a modern twist to manage the crowds and improve the overall experience.

A Time-Honored Tradition

The Royal Camp is a deeply ingrained tradition, leading up to the grand Royal Parade on January 5th. The parade features Melchior, Gaspar, and Baltasar, the Three Wise Men, who are accompanied by a retinue of 300 pages. The march concludes at Firal, where the mayor ceremoniously hands over the city key to the Wise Men, symbolizing the city’s surrender to joy and celebration.

Adapting to the New Age

With the anticipation of the event drawing large crowds, the City Council has introduced an online reservation system for free tickets, doing away with physical ticket sales. This system allows for better crowd management, ensuring the event’s safety and enjoyment. Additionally, the council has arranged for a separate queue for those who couldn’t secure tickets online, making sure no one misses out on the festivities. Entry times have been staggered to avoid overcrowding at any given time.

Mystery and Excitement

This year’s Royal Camp promises to be even more exciting, with undisclosed new features that are expected to enhance the experience. About 900 tickets are anticipated to be distributed daily, ensuring families across the city get their chance to join in the fun. As an added bonus, participants can also partake in ‘The Readers’ Photos’, sending their pictures and details to La Vanguardia.

In the heart of winter, Olot comes alive with this vibrant tradition. The Royal Camp serves as a beacon of joy and anticipation, a prelude to the grandeur of the Royal Parade. As the city prepares to hand over its key, it also opens its heart to the spirit of celebration and the magic of the season.