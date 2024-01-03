en English
Energy

Ocean Sun Pioneers Marine-based Solar Energy with Floating PV System

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:16 am EST
In a significant leap toward harnessing solar energy in marine settings, Norwegian company Ocean Sun has successfully installed a 270 kW floating solar photovoltaic (PV) system at the port of Tazacorte on La Palma. The island is one of the Canary Islands belonging to Spain. This development underscores Ocean Sun’s innovative prowess in floating PV solutions, particularly valuable in regions where land availability is limited.

A New Wave in Solar Technology

The floating solar system, unique for its innovative membrane technology, comprises a 50-meter diameter circular structure. It is part of the ‘Bringing Ocean Sun Systems to Market’ project, a three-year endeavor underwritten in part by the European Union’s Horizon 2020 program. The solar panels, customized monocrystalline modules provided by GCL System Integration (GCL SI), are linked to a single string inverter.

Powering Local Industry

The generated power is transmitted to the local industry via a subsea cable. This direct supply of renewable energy to the industrial sector signifies an important step in promoting sustainable practices within the business community.

Quality Assurance and Future Developments

In addition to the installation, ongoing tests are being conducted to ensure the water ingress protection, mechanical integrity of cells, and overall PV performance. The successful deployment of this project illustrates the potential of floating solar installations in coastal and offshore settings, providing an alternative to traditional land-based solar farms. As Ocean Sun continues to innovate, the future looks bright for marine-based solar energy solutions.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

