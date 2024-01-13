en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Spain

nxtedition Showcases Innovative Video Production Platform at ISE Barcelona 2024

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:49 am EST
nxtedition Showcases Innovative Video Production Platform at ISE Barcelona 2024

For the first time, nxtedition is showcasing its innovative capabilities at the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) in Barcelona. Known for its microservices-based video production environment, the company is demonstrating how its single, intuitive user interface can manage all facets of complex live events. This allows producers and directors to direct their attention towards communication and creativity.

Integrating Open-Source Technology with Third-Party APIs

nxtedition’s platform is recognized for its storytelling approach to broadcast production planning and automation. It is suitable for corporate live events and AV production. The platform runs on reliable software that can operate on private or hybrid cloud. It integrates open-source technology with third-party APIs into one user-friendly interface. This integration includes functionalities like craft editing and OpenAI’s Whisper for speech-to-text transcription, thereby aiding in the generation of multi-language subtitles.

Facilitating Collaboration and Control

The platform enables collaboration on scripts and content, show planning and scheduling, media playout, and direct control of external devices. It can also handle external feeds, record shows, and stream live events. Adam Leah, Creative Director at nxtedition, emphasized the platform’s ease of use and customizability. He stated that it simplifies the storytelling process and has been proven in television newsrooms and broadcasters.

Experience nxtedition at ISE Barcelona 2024

nxtedition’s solutions are on display at stand 4E390 at ISE Barcelona 2024, providing visitors with an opportunity to experience their cutting-edge storytelling solutions firsthand.

0
Spain
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Spain

See more
1 min ago
Gomez Awaits Trial Over Alleged Assassination Plot, Father Claims Innocence
In a chilling revelation of political strife, 26-year-old Naraya Gomez has been linked to an alleged assassination plot aimed at Alejo Vidal-Quadras, the founder of Spain’s far-right Vox party. The incident took place in October outside Vidal-Quadras’s Madrid residence, where he was shot in the face. Gomez’s arrest and subsequent imprisonment Gomez, along with his
Gomez Awaits Trial Over Alleged Assassination Plot, Father Claims Innocence
TECNALIA: The Vanguard in Strategic Environmental Planning and Air Quality Management
5 hours ago
TECNALIA: The Vanguard in Strategic Environmental Planning and Air Quality Management
Honda's Strategic Utilization of New Concessions to Boost Performance
8 hours ago
Honda's Strategic Utilization of New Concessions to Boost Performance
Spain's Teresa Ribera Likely Candidate for Role in European Commission
4 mins ago
Spain's Teresa Ribera Likely Candidate for Role in European Commission
Spanish Startup Sateliot Eyes €30M Funding for Satellite Constellation Expansion
4 mins ago
Spanish Startup Sateliot Eyes €30M Funding for Satellite Constellation Expansion
£10 Million Cocaine Bust in Spain: British Nationals Arrested
6 mins ago
£10 Million Cocaine Bust in Spain: British Nationals Arrested
Latest Headlines
World News
Knight Frank Calls for Bids for Historic Odsal Stadium Lease
18 seconds
Knight Frank Calls for Bids for Historic Odsal Stadium Lease
Nevada Wrestlers Ashlyn Leslie and Urijah Courter Earn Ames Tribune Athlete of the Week Honors
37 seconds
Nevada Wrestlers Ashlyn Leslie and Urijah Courter Earn Ames Tribune Athlete of the Week Honors
Pass the Keys West Oxfordshire Becomes Main Sponsor of Historic Oxfordshire FA Charity Cup
47 seconds
Pass the Keys West Oxfordshire Becomes Main Sponsor of Historic Oxfordshire FA Charity Cup
Malaysian Construction Worker Miraculously Survives Nail Gun Accident
49 seconds
Malaysian Construction Worker Miraculously Survives Nail Gun Accident
Unveiling the Role of Genetic Variability in Chemotherapy: A Focus on the DPYD Gene
51 seconds
Unveiling the Role of Genetic Variability in Chemotherapy: A Focus on the DPYD Gene
Midland Confirms Beth Prost as New Deputy Mayor
55 seconds
Midland Confirms Beth Prost as New Deputy Mayor
Durham Women's FC Braces for Landmark Women's FA Cup Match Against Manchester City
55 seconds
Durham Women's FC Braces for Landmark Women's FA Cup Match Against Manchester City
Elicio Therapeutics Launches Phase II Trial for Groundbreaking Cancer Vaccine
2 mins
Elicio Therapeutics Launches Phase II Trial for Groundbreaking Cancer Vaccine
Standing Desks in Home Offices: A New Norm in the Remote Work Era
2 mins
Standing Desks in Home Offices: A New Norm in the Remote Work Era
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
51 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app