nxtedition Showcases Innovative Video Production Platform at ISE Barcelona 2024

For the first time, nxtedition is showcasing its innovative capabilities at the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) in Barcelona. Known for its microservices-based video production environment, the company is demonstrating how its single, intuitive user interface can manage all facets of complex live events. This allows producers and directors to direct their attention towards communication and creativity.

Integrating Open-Source Technology with Third-Party APIs

nxtedition’s platform is recognized for its storytelling approach to broadcast production planning and automation. It is suitable for corporate live events and AV production. The platform runs on reliable software that can operate on private or hybrid cloud. It integrates open-source technology with third-party APIs into one user-friendly interface. This integration includes functionalities like craft editing and OpenAI’s Whisper for speech-to-text transcription, thereby aiding in the generation of multi-language subtitles.

Facilitating Collaboration and Control

The platform enables collaboration on scripts and content, show planning and scheduling, media playout, and direct control of external devices. It can also handle external feeds, record shows, and stream live events. Adam Leah, Creative Director at nxtedition, emphasized the platform’s ease of use and customizability. He stated that it simplifies the storytelling process and has been proven in television newsrooms and broadcasters.

Experience nxtedition at ISE Barcelona 2024

nxtedition’s solutions are on display at stand 4E390 at ISE Barcelona 2024, providing visitors with an opportunity to experience their cutting-edge storytelling solutions firsthand.