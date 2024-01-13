en English
Spain

Netflix’s ‘Society of the Snow’: A Tale of Resilience Filmed in Spain’s Sierra Nevada

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:58 am EST
Netflix's 'Society of the Snow': A Tale of Resilience Filmed in Spain's Sierra Nevada

On the frost-kissed peaks of Spain’s Sierra Nevada mountains, a tale of human endurance and resilience unfolded as Netflix’s new film, ‘Society of the Snow’, was meticulously crafted. The sprawling vistas effectively doubled for the formidable Andes range, narrating the true story of 16 survivors braving 72 relentless days after a plane crash in the remote Valle de las Lagrimas, or The Valley of Tears, over half a century ago.

A Daunting Endeavor in Sierra Nevada

Director Juan Jose Bayona embraced the high altitude and frigid conditions, guiding his team through the arduous filming process with an unwavering resolve. The Sierra Nevada, with its snow-clad peaks and glacial lakes, posed formidable challenges, but Bayona expressed satisfaction, underscoring the invaluable contribution of these majestic landscapes to the narrative’s authenticity.

From Sierra Nevada to Andes: A Cinematic Transformation

While the Sierra Nevada was transfigured into the Andes through the magic of special effects, the film’s visual appeal did not secure the Golden Globe for best non-English language film, conceding the honor to ‘Anatomy of a Fall’. However, the film’s narrative strength and the breathtaking backdrop of the Sierra Nevada have left a lasting impression on audiences worldwide.

Sierra Nevada: An Explorer’s Paradise

For those intrigued by the snow-capped grandeur of the Sierra Nevada showcased in ‘Society of the Snow’, the region offers a plethora of winter activities. Visitors can undertake guided climbs to Pico de la Veleta or embark on a hiking adventure to the Laguna de la Caldera. The Ruta de los Cahorros in Monachil provides a less strenuous, yet equally enchanting, scenic walk. The Alpujarra area, adorned with picturesque white-washed villages, serves as an idyllic weekend getaway, further endorsing the Sierra Nevada’s allure as a prime tourist destination.

author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Spain

