Spain

National Geographic Tops Spanish Magazine Readership Amid Declining Newspaper Trend

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:06 pm EST
In the third quarter of 2022, National Geographic emerged as the most read magazine in Spain, boasting a readership of 1.34 million. Close on its heels, Vogue and Historia National Geographic secured a substantial readership, amassing 770 thousand and 730 thousand readers respectively. Amid this rise, the sports newspaper Marca, despite holding the title of the most read sports magazine, saw a decline in its readership. This fall reflects a broader trend of decreasing newspaper penetration in the country.

The Shift Toward Digital Media

This trend of declining print readership aligns with the global shift towards digital media consumption. Spaniards across all age groups have shown a marked preference for reading news on electronic devices. However, it is worth noting that print newspapers maintain their popularity among those aged 65 and older, accounting for 29 percent of their readership.

Transition to a Digital Era

These statistics underscore an ongoing transition to a digital era, where the internet and portable devices significantly influence reading habits and the consumption of news and magazine content.

National Geographic’s Recognition of Nayarit

In its December 2023 edition, National Geographic in Spanish highlighted Nayarit as a prime destination for adventure. Known for its gastronomy, cultural richness, diverse flora, stunning beaches, and the unparalleled Riviera Nayarit, the state has become a favorite for both foreign and national tourists. It offers a plethora of activities ranging from water sports and whale watching to hiking, biking, and horse riding, not to mention immersive cultural experiences. Additionally, Nayarit has earned a well-deserved reputation in the culinary field, further enhancing its appeal.

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

