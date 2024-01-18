MyTraffic Acquires Geoblink: A Strategic Move Towards European Leadership in Geospatial Intelligence

MyTraffic, the firm known for its specialization in traffic analysis for retail outlets, has announced the acquisition of Geoblink, a Spanish geospatial intelligence company, in a strategic move to solidify its position as a European leader in geospatial intelligence. Although the financial details of the acquisition remain undisclosed, the magnitude of the merger indicates a significant shift in the geospatial intelligence landscape not only in the United Kingdom but across Europe.

Integration: A Game Changer in Geospatial Intelligence

Geoblink, established in Madrid in 2015, has built a reputation for its expertise in location analysis, serving a wide range of clients across Europe. Its clientele includes renowned global brands such as Danone, Ikea, Pepsico, and KFC. Now, under the umbrella of MyTraffic, Geoblink's solutions will be integrated with MyTraffic's robust data analysis platform. This integration is set to create a comprehensive suite of solutions that exceed existing market offerings, marking a significant stride towards the emergence of the first location intelligence platform in Europe for businesses and European public entities.

MyTraffic: A Rising Star in Retail Traffic Analysis

Founded in France in 2017 by Gautier Machelon and Hakim Saadaoui, MyTraffic has quickly ascended as a leading player in location intelligence and traffic analysis solutions. With a clientele of over 500 retail and brand clients, including Kiabi, Hugo Boss, Sephora, Leclerc, Carrefour, and McDonald's, as well as retail space developers and managers like Marques Avenue, Advantail, Redevco, Klepierre, and Cushman & Wakefield, MyTraffic's influence is palpable. In November 2022, the firm secured \(30 million in funding from Axa Venture Partners to support its international expansion, a significant leap from its \(10 million initial funding round the previous year.

The Future Vision of MyTraffic

Hakim Saadaoui, the CEO of MyTraffic, has expressed immense enthusiasm for this acquisition. He sees it as a significant milestone for the company in its pursuit to become a leading force in France and across Europe. Saadaoui's vision extends beyond expansion, with a clear focus on leading innovation in the geospatial intelligence sector. This acquisition, thus, signifies a pivotal moment in redefining the landscape of advanced location insights in the UK and Europe.