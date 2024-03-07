Mojácar's Unique 'Day of the Old Woman': A Festive Farewell to Winter

Today, Mojácar celebrates its traditional and unique 'Day of the Old Woman,' a festivity with no parallel elsewhere, marking a symbolic farewell to winter and a hearty welcome to spring. Rooted in the ancient rite of "Old Idle Day," this event takes place on the Thursday closest to the middle of Lent, immediately following Carnival season. It embodies the allegorical clash between festivity and sobriety, symbolized by Don Carnal and Doña Cuaresma.

A Day of Community and Culinary Delights

In the picturesque settings of "los Gurullos" and "las Alparatas," residents of Mojácar gather in green spaces to share in the joyous occasion. Central to the celebration is the preparation of paella and sweet treats, all shared among friends and family in a communal feast that bids adieu to the colder months. Businesses close for the afternoon, underscoring the community's collective participation in this cherished festivity.

The Symbolic 'Old Woman'

The highlight for many, especially the children, is the breaking of the 'old woman,' a doll resembling an elderly woman, filled with sweets and crafted from a wooden cross with a cloth head. This act, reminiscent of breaking a piñata, is eagerly anticipated by the younger participants, who revel in the discovery of hidden treats. Though traditionally handmade by each family, the demands of modern life have seen many opting to order these dolls, ensuring the tradition persists through generations.

Not Just Another Saint's Day

Distinct in its lack of religious dedication, the Day of the Old Woman stands out as a celebration of pagan origins within Andalucía, yet it carries echoes of religious tradition. Its enduring appeal and the community's unwavering dedication to its observance underscore its significance in Mojácar's cultural calendar, offering a unique opportunity to enjoy the outdoors and communal festivities early in the year.

As the day draws to a close, the residents of Mojácar are reminded of the enduring power of tradition and community. The Day of the Old Woman not only serves as a festive bridge between seasons but also as a testament to the richness of local customs that continue to thrive, fostering a sense of belonging and togetherness among all who partake.