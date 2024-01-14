Miguel Barroso: A Luminary in Spanish Politics, Media, and Culture Passes Away

Miguel Barroso, a luminary in Spanish politics, media, and culture, passed away at the age of 70 in Madrid. His illustrious career included serving as the Secretary of State for Communication under Prime Minister José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero and holding a position on the Board of Directors for the PRISA Group, a major Spanish media conglomerate. His influence extended beyond politics and media, leaving an indelible mark on Spain’s cultural landscape.

A Life of Influence

Born in 1953 in Zaragoza, Barroso pursued an education in Law and Modern and Contemporary History, specializing in Ibero-America from the Central University of Barcelona. His career saw him contributing to various Spanish media outlets, including Agencia EFE and El País. He was also recognized with the Grand Cross of the Order of Civil Merit in 2008, a testament to his significant contributions.

Serving the Nation

As Secretary of State for Communication under Prime Minister Zapatero, Barroso played a crucial role in shaping the nation’s communication strategy. He was also an advisor to former President Felipe González, demonstrating his political acumen. His professional journey included directorships at the Casa de América and WPP Spain, underlining his versatile leadership capabilities.

A Legacy Beyond Politics

Barroso’s influence extended beyond politics and media. He held positions such as the general director of Fnac Spain and vice president of its French branch. His creative pursuits saw him pen novels like ‘Dawn with ants in the mouth’ and ‘A sensitive matter.’ His marriage to Carme Chacón, Spain’s first female Minister of Defense, added another dimension to his personal and professional life.

Barroso’s passing marks the end of an era of influential leadership in Spanish politics, media, and culture. His contributions, both professional and personal, will continue to resonate within the corridors of power and the hearts of the Spanish populace.