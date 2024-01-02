en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

Mexican Socialite Genoveva Casanova in Spotlight Amid Royal Scandal

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:16 am EST
Mexican Socialite Genoveva Casanova in Spotlight Amid Royal Scandal

The high-profile Mexican socialite, Genoveva Casanova, is currently under the spotlight after rumors of an alleged affair with Prince Frederik of Denmark circulated widely. These speculations began after photos of them together in Madrid were published in October by a Spanish magazine, Lecturas. Despite the strong denials from Ms. Casanova concerning any romantic involvement with Prince Frederik, the rumors have gained renewed momentum following Queen Margrethe’s abdication on New Year’s Eve.

Abdication of Queen Margrethe and its Implications

Queen Margrethe’s decision to step down has paved the way for Prince Frederik and Princess Mary to ascend the throne as the next King and Queen of Denmark. This development has further fanned the flames of the ongoing rumors, putting Ms. Casanova under immense media scrutiny.

Genoveva Casanova’s Retreat to San Sebastian

Given the intense media attention, it has been reported that Ms. Casanova has left Madrid for San Sebastian. In an attempt to evade the public eye, she has turned off her phone and sought refuge at the Palace of Arbaizenea, a property owned by her former husband, Spanish Duke Cayetano Martínez. Close friends of Ms. Casanova have indicated that she is finding the situation challenging.

Genoveva Casanova’s Philosophy on Love

An old interview of Ms. Casanova has resurfaced amidst the controversy. In this interview, conducted after the end of her marriage to the Duke in 2007, she spoke candidly about the heartbreak and her philosophy on love. The relevance of this interview in the current context has added a new dimension to the entire situation.

0
Society Spain
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Royal Family's 2023 Highlights: Notable Absences Reflect Controversies and Changes

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Charities Appeal for Support as Demand for Food Banks Surges: ITV's Evening Programme Highlights

By Salman Khan

Merriam-Webster Invites Public to Share Favourite Words for 2024; HuffPost Stresses Importance of Quality Journalism

By Rizwan Shah

LGBTQ+ Community's Growing Interest in Gun Ownership Amid Rising Hate Crimes

By Salman Khan

Channel Islanders Honoured by King Charles III in New Year's Honours L ...
@Europe · 11 mins
Channel Islanders Honoured by King Charles III in New Year's Honours L ...
heart comment 0
Visitor Removes Street Signs Unchallenged: A Breach of Public Order

By Nimrah Khatoon

Visitor Removes Street Signs Unchallenged: A Breach of Public Order
Dashcam Captures Controversial Parking Lot Confrontation in Australia

By Geeta Pillai

Dashcam Captures Controversial Parking Lot Confrontation in Australia
Contrasting Tattoo Cultures: A Deep Dive into North and South Korea

By BNN Correspondents

Contrasting Tattoo Cultures: A Deep Dive into North and South Korea
Healthcare in 2024: Innovations and Challenges

By Rafia Tasleem

Healthcare in 2024: Innovations and Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Prime Minister Modi's Significant Visit to Tiruchirappalli: A Look at the Agenda
33 seconds
Prime Minister Modi's Significant Visit to Tiruchirappalli: A Look at the Agenda
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
44 seconds
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Magic vs Warriors: A Game of Lineup Experimentation
45 seconds
Magic vs Warriors: A Game of Lineup Experimentation
Gaza Map Update Indicates Geopolitical Shifts amid Israeli Military Withdrawal
3 mins
Gaza Map Update Indicates Geopolitical Shifts amid Israeli Military Withdrawal
World Health Organization Calls for Transformation of Global Food Systems
3 mins
World Health Organization Calls for Transformation of Global Food Systems
Bo Nix: A Salute to an NCAA Quarterback Legend
4 mins
Bo Nix: A Salute to an NCAA Quarterback Legend
Chris Hemsworth's 2024 Resolutions and Rumors of Marital Strife
5 mins
Chris Hemsworth's 2024 Resolutions and Rumors of Marital Strife
Samoa Reflects on a Year of Triumphs and Trials as it Welcomes 2024
6 mins
Samoa Reflects on a Year of Triumphs and Trials as it Welcomes 2024
Mystery Incident: Unconscious Man with Severe Burns Hospitalized
6 mins
Mystery Incident: Unconscious Man with Severe Burns Hospitalized
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
44 seconds
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
6 mins
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
8 mins
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
16 mins
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
2 hours
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
7 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
8 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
8 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
8 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app