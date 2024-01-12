MetOGibraltar’s Forecast Promises Sunny Spells and Westerly Winds

MetOGibraltar’s weather forecast for a specific region promises a day dotted with sunny spells. The wind is predicted to be blowing from the west, and the temperature is expected to climb to a high of 18 degrees Celsius. While the forecast holds promise for pleasant weather, it lacks contextual details such as location specifics, date, and time.

Forecast Details

The forecast points towards a predominantly cloudy day, interspersed with occasional breaks allowing for sunny spells. The report also includes details about temperatures, wind direction, and potential rainfall in certain areas. The narrative from ITV National Weather with Amanda Houston paints a picture of sunshine across the southern parts of England, with sunny spells also gracing western Scotland and Northern Ireland. The northeastern region, however, is expected to witness a rather cloudy weather, interspersed with some drizzle.

Impending Cold Spell

As per the forecast, the UK is bracing for potentially impactful snowfall next week, influenced by an arctic airmass. The weather will be punctuated with sunny spells, carried along by westerly winds, and there’s potential for more persistent snowfall in the northwest. Although the timing of this disruptive weather is uncertain, the risk of it occurring at some point is on the rise. Dominated by high-pressure conditions, the weather is likely to be less rainy but much colder.

Weather in Limerick and County Limerick

The forecast for Limerick and County Limerick includes patches of mist and fog in the morning, followed by a dry, mostly cloudy day offering limited sunny spells. The highest temperatures will range from 4 to 7 degrees, with very light winds. The night is expected to be calm, dry, and frosty, indicating that the temperatures will range from -4 to +2 degrees. The weekend will be mostly dry with occasional sunny spells, some patches of light rain, and cold, frosty nights. Sunday night will see frosty conditions, with clear spells and isolated wintry showers.