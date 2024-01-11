en English
Europe

Massive Illegal Week-long Rave Attracts 8,000 in Spain

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:42 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 3:09 am EST
Massive Illegal Week-long Rave Attracts 8,000 in Spain

A colossal underground rave, christened the ‘Big Fucking Party,’ recently captured the attention of Spain and much of Europe, drawing in an estimated 8,000 attendees from across the continent. The event, held in the region of Murcia, lasted for nearly a week undeterred, before local law enforcement intervened to disband the gathering.

The Unsanctioned Festival

The party kicked off on December 30th, set up on a disused race circuit near Fuente Álamo. The site had been breached by the event’s organizers, transforming it into an impromptu festival ground. The setup was far from modest – the rave boasted five robust sound systems, stages, tents, merch stands, food stalls, and bars. The event drew a diverse crowd, including a significant number of expatriates hailing from France, Germany, and Italy.

Local Reaction and Response

Despite the event’s unlicensed status, the atmosphere largely remained peaceful. Locals and even some politicians made appearances at the site. Victor Egio, the spokesperson for the local political party Podemos, encouraged the organizers to hold the event again next year. However, not everyone was as enthusiastic. Authorities were aware of the event by New Year’s Eve but deemed it impractical to disperse the crowd safely at that point. An eviction notice was eventually issued on January 4th.

Law Enforcement Intervention

The Guardia Civil, Spain’s gendarmerie, deployed troops to oversee and manage the departure process, prioritizing the safety of attendees. This comes in the wake of the ‘Big Fucking Party’ mirrored a similar event from the previous year in La Peza, Granada. That event also saw a considerable turnout and was praised by the local mayor for its organization.

The ‘Big Fucking Party’ has become a symbol of rebellion against conventional norms and a celebration of music and community. However, the legality and safety concerns surrounding such events remain a topic of heated debate.

Europe Social Spain
Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

