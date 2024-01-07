Mallorca’s Tramuntana Mountains Witness First Snowfall of the Year

Mallorca’s Puig Major, the highest peak in the Tramuntana Mountains, woke up to a winter wonderland, marking the first snowfall of the year. The Spanish State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) reported a snow depth of up to five centimeters, with the snow line dropping to 1,000 meters. As the mercury plunged to a chilling three degrees Celsius, the region experienced heavy precipitation, transforming the mountain tops into a spectacular canvas of white.

Snowfall Forecast: A White Blanket Lower Down

As the winter chill deepens, the weathermen predict an intensification of the snowy spectacle. The forecasts indicate the potential for snowfall at lower elevations, as low as 800 meters, come Sunday. This would result in a greater area of the Tramuntana Mountains being draped in the white blanket, providing a breathtaking view for locals and visitors alike.

Increased Likelihood of Snow and Rain

From the subsequent Wednesday, there is an increased likelihood of more snow gracing the mountain range. This coincides with predictions of increased rainfall, indicating a possibility of more snow accumulation and a sustained winter chill. The weather conditions are expected to affect travel and daily routines in the region, with the local population advised to keep abreast of the latest weather updates.

First Successful Snowfall of the Season

The recent snowfall marks the first successful one of the winter season. In previous weeks, several snow forecasts were made, but none materialized, leaving the mountains bare. However, the arrival of the year’s first snow has brought a sense of excitement and anticipation among the residents, eagerly awaiting the full onset of the winter season.