Magic Pirates Island: Benidorm's Swashbuckling New Resort

Benidorm, a beloved tourist hotspot on the Costa Blanca, is gearing up for an exciting new addition to its thriving hospitality landscape. Come summer 2025, visitors can look forward to embarking on a swashbuckling adventure at the 'Magic Pirates Island' themed resort, a joint venture between Grupo Fuertes and Magic Costa Blanca.

A Treasure Trove of Entertainment Awaits

Sprawling over 32,000 m2 of land, the resort will house 270 cabins, each inspired by the timeless legends of pirates. With the latest leisure technology, swimming pools, fun and rest areas, new bars, and restaurants, Magic Pirates Island promises an immersive experience that will transport guests into a world of high seas and buried treasure.

Job Creation and Economic Boost

The development of Magic Pirates Island is set to create over 200 jobs in Benidorm, further bolstering the city's economy. The resort's location, near the popular Terra Natura and Aqua Natura parks, will also contribute to the area's ongoing growth as a tourist hub.

A Collaborative Effort

The joint venture between Grupo Fuertes and Magic Costa Blanca brings together two powerhouses in the hospitality industry. Their combined expertise and resources are poised to deliver a world-class resort that will captivate visitors from around the globe.

As Benidorm continues to evolve and expand its tourism offerings, the upcoming Magic Pirates Island resort stands as a testament to the city's commitment to providing unique and memorable experiences for its guests. With its pirate-themed accommodation and cutting-edge amenities, the resort is sure to become a favorite among vacationers seeking adventure on the sunny shores of the Costa Blanca.