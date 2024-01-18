en English
Science & Technology

Magerifelis peignei: The Newly Unearthed Prehistoric Cat Species that Sheds Light on Feline Evolution

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:45 am EST
Magerifelis peignei: The Newly Unearthed Prehistoric Cat Species that Sheds Light on Feline Evolution

In an exciting revelation, researchers have unearthed a new genus and species of prehistoric feline in Spain, shattering previous perceptions of early feline diversity. The newly discovered species, named Magerifelis peignei, hails from the Middle Miocene era, approximately 15.5 million years ago, and offers a fresh perspective on prehistoric ecosystems and the evolution of Felinae subfamily.

Unraveling the Mystery of Magerifelis peignei

The researchers from Museo Nacional de Ciencias Naturales-CSIC identified the species from fossilized remains that were discovered back in 2007 at the Principe Pio-2 site near Madrid City. These well-preserved remains included partial jaw bones and almost all teeth, barring the incisors. The findings were recently published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology, filling significant gaps in our understanding of the Felinae lineage.

Unique Features and Hunting Capabilities

Upon close examination, the researchers noticed some unique features in Magerifelis peignei that differentiated it from other feline species of its time. It had a relatively smaller second lower molar tooth and a relatively smaller lower canine. Furthermore, the structure of its lower jaw bones suggested that the feline might have had a strong bite force, enabling it to prey upon larger animals than modern-day cats of similar size.

Implications for Understanding Feline Diversity

This discovery is not merely about the identification of a new prehistoric cat species. It significantly enhances our understanding of the diversity and evolution of felines in prehistoric Europe. The existence of Magerifelis peignei, a member of a subgroup of small cats with predatory behavior similar to Iberian lynxes, throws light on the diverse predatory strategies that might have been employed by ancient felines. As we continue to unravel the mysteries of the prehistoric world, discoveries like Magerifelis peignei remind us of the richness and complexity of life that once thrived on our planet.

0
Science & Technology Spain Wildlife
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

